ISLAMIC UNIVERSITY, Dec 27: Prof Halima Begum of Law department has been appointed as the new dean of Law Faculty of Islamic University in Kushtia.

IU acting registrar SM Abdul Latif said that Vice-Chancellor Professor M Harun-Ur-Rashid Askari appointed her to the post for the next two years.

The new appointment was made as the tenure of the previous dean Professor Reba Mondol concluded recently, he said.