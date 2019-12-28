Benapole fails to reach revenue collection target in 5 months





Uttam Chakma, assistant commissioner of the Customs House, said they set target to collect revenue of Tk 2,427 crore in the five months but managed to collect only Tk 1,252 crore.

He said the decrease of imports due to high tax and strict rules and regulation at the port have played significant roles in the falling of revenue collection at Benapole.

Benapole Custom House Commissioner Mohammad Belal Hossain Chowdhury said: "Some importers are avoiding the Benapole port as it has increased transparency and accountability to clear the goods and shipments."

On the Bangladesh-India land border, Benapole is the most important checkpost of Bangladesh and is operated by the Bangladesh Land Port Authority (BLPA).

Geographically, Benapole is a major strategic point for border trade between India and Bangladesh owing to its proximity to Kolkata. According to Land Port Authority, approximately 90 percent of the total imported items from India come through Benapole. -UNB

















Benapole Customs House has failed to achieve its revenue collection target between July and November.Uttam Chakma, assistant commissioner of the Customs House, said they set target to collect revenue of Tk 2,427 crore in the five months but managed to collect only Tk 1,252 crore.He said the decrease of imports due to high tax and strict rules and regulation at the port have played significant roles in the falling of revenue collection at Benapole.Benapole Custom House Commissioner Mohammad Belal Hossain Chowdhury said: "Some importers are avoiding the Benapole port as it has increased transparency and accountability to clear the goods and shipments."On the Bangladesh-India land border, Benapole is the most important checkpost of Bangladesh and is operated by the Bangladesh Land Port Authority (BLPA).Geographically, Benapole is a major strategic point for border trade between India and Bangladesh owing to its proximity to Kolkata. According to Land Port Authority, approximately 90 percent of the total imported items from India come through Benapole. -UNB