Biker killed in Ctg accident

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 27: A motorcyclist was killed in an accident in Tigerpass area of the city early Friday.

The deceased was identified as Imdadul Hasan Shovon, 34, an engineer of Karnaphuli Water Supply Project.

Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ali Bin Quasem of Khulshi Police Station said, a covered van hit Shovon's motorbike in front of Railway Employees Girls' High School of the area when he was returning home around 12 am, leaving him dead on the spot.

The body was sent to Chittagong Medical College Hospital for autopsy. -UNB







