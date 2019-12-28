Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 December, 2019, 2:34 PM
latest Raushan elected JaPa Chief Patron; Quader Chairman      
Home City News

Biker killed in Ctg accident

Published : Saturday, 28 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 27: A motorcyclist was killed in an accident in Tigerpass area of the city early Friday.
The deceased was identified as Imdadul Hasan Shovon, 34, an engineer of Karnaphuli Water Supply Project.
Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ali Bin Quasem of Khulshi Police Station said, a covered van hit Shovon's motorbike in front of Railway Employees Girls' High School of the area when he was returning home around 12 am, leaving him dead on the spot.
The body was sent to Chittagong Medical College Hospital for autopsy.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
3 held with 1,168 bottles phensidyl
Reunion of Magura Govt Girls' High School held
Carmichael College set to celebrate centennial anniv
Man held with arms, ammo in C'nawabganj
Feni Trauma Centre itself is in distress
HSIA will be best airport in region, says Mahbub Ali
Lab on implementation of NIS, APA begins in Bandarban
BYLC’s first Youth Carnival launched in Dhaka


Latest News
13 die in Somalia car blast
Follow security rules at airports: PM to VIPs
Raushan elected JaPa Chief Patron; Quader Chairman
Delhi shivers at 2.4 degrees
Bangladesh Bank official, children killed in road accident
6 bodies found after Hawaii helicopter crash
Lowest temperature recorded at 7.2 degree in Dinajpur
PM inaugurates construction of Dhaka airport’s ‘Third Terminal’
Winter clothes distributed among cold-hit people
Title race is over, says Guardiola
Most Read News
Tentulia shivers as mercury dips further to 5.70 C
Artcell celebrates twenty-year journey in music
HC lawyer’s assistant killed in attack
20 shanties, 14 shops gutted in Mirpur fire
Passenger plane crashes in Kazakhstan killing seven
Philippines' Typhoon Phanfone toll jumps to 28
Ibrahimovic set for AC Milan return
Jubo League leader Palash greets Quader
6 HuJi men held in city; Plan to carry out violence
Kylie invites politics-weary Brits to ‘call on your friends in Australia’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft