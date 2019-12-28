Chelsea lose to Southampton



Southampton's English midfielder Che Adams (L) vies with Chelsea's Canadian-born English defender Fikayo Tomori (R) during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Southampton at Stamford Bridge in London on December 26, 2019. photo: AFP

After an impressive 2-0 win away to Tottenham, Chelsea and their fans probably expected a win against a Southampton side battling to avoid relegation.

But Chelsea rarely threatened before or after Michael Obafemi put the Saints ahead in the 31st minute with the second Premier League goal of his career.

And when Nathan Redmond doubled that lead in the 73rd minute, the contest was effectively over.

The result meant Chelsea had suffered back-to-back home league defeats for the first time since 2011, with Bournemouth's fellow south coast side Southampton having won the previous match at Stamford Bridge.

"You need a form of consistency to come in the top four in the Premier League," said Chelsea manager Lampard, whose side are still fourth in the table.

"Everyone is striving for it. We are in it at Christmas and people probably would have doubted that so from that perspective we can probably be happy.

"But to stay there and move onwards and upwards we have to win more than we have recently at home."

Youthful teams often struggle for consistency, but Chelsea's problems are especially acute at their west London home, where they have won only four league games so far this season.

"We have to work and we have to do more in an attacking sense," said Lampard.

"You can't have 70 percent of possession and control as we did in the first half and not do more, not hit better crosses, make better final passes, get more clear chances at goal."

And Chelsea are feeling the tension, with their manager admitting: "When you are on the run we are on, there is more pressure because everyone talks about it and we feel it.

"We want to perform well in front of our own fans and give them something to be happy about."









The former Chelsea and England midfielder added: "People come here and respect us as Chelsea in the way they are setting up but we are not playing like the Chelsea that can break that down. -AFP





