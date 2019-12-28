Video
Saturday, 28 December, 2019, 2:34 PM
Gibson wants bowlers to step up in crucial game against Rajshahi

Published : Saturday, 28 December, 2019

Cumilla Warriors coach Ottis Gibson.

As Cumilla Warriors takes on Rajshahi Royals tomorrow (Saturday) in a bid to bring them back in the play-off race contention in the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL), its coach Ottis Gibson urged his bowlers to step up to materialize what they want.
Gibson has worked extensively with the couple of bowlers of Cumilla at the BCB academy premises, giving an indication that he expected something from the bowlers in the crucial game against an in form Rajshahi team.
Cumilla indeed needs to pull up their socks as further slip in the group phase after managing only two wins from six matches can only prove costly considering their chances of progressing beyond the group phase.
And Gibson seemed well aware of Cumilla's present condition in the points table.
"Of course, bowlers need to bowl with aggressive mindset," Gibson said here today.
"Bowlers are always under pressure. Yeah mentally, you have to accept that you are going to get hit for fours and six but then how you come back that is the main thing and more importantly trying to bowl your best balls all the time. If the batsmen hitting your best ball, sometimes you don't do anything wrong and you get hit and that happens."
"Bowlers just need to be brave. You have to be brave and you have to keep thinking to get them out. I think, it is just accept that batsmen will score runs and then make a comeback and being positive how you come back. And not losing confidence after one ball," he remarked.
Gibson believes that that they need to make the most out of the first power play.
He added that at the same time they must make sure that they don't lose too many wickets as it will only hurt their purpose in the end.
"I think first power play is important but if you lose too many wickets, you can lose a game in the first power play. If you lose too many wickets, you are struggling," he pointed.
"Say for example last night we were under pressure but the key thing is, if one person can have a day he can change the game. First power play is important but it is not end of all. If you lose three wickets in the first power play, you can end up losing in a match but you should never give up the hopes and you should keep fighting."     -BSS


