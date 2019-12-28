Mickey Arthur attends SL selection committee meeting





Arthur participated in the meeting along with Sri Lanka T20I Captain Lasith Malinga (co-opt selector) and the three National Selectors -Ashantha de Mel (Chairman),Vinothan John and Chaminda Mendis (who all returned from Pakistan, West Indies and Nepal with national, Under-19 and Emerging teams respectively.

"Arthur's inputs were useful in selecting the final XI for the two Tests against Pakistan and in his first selection committee meeting officially as a coach, we sought his views," a members of the team management, said.

"Yes, he has no voting rights but that situation hardly arrives," he added.

Sri Lanka is scheduled to play three T20I on January 5, 7 and 10 at Guwahati, Indore and Pune respectively.

The practice session for the tour would begin from Saturday.

Interestingly, the National Selectors have already picked a 20-member squad for logistic purpose. Meanwhile, Angelo Mathews who last played in a T20I in August last year against South Africa in Colombo is in the probable list.

Foreign support staff

In the meantime, the bowling coach, David Saker has returned to Australia to spend time with his family for X'mas. He is scheduled to return to Sri Lanka on Sunday.

The other foreigners- Mickey Arthur (Head Coach), Grant Flower (batting coach) and Shane McDermott (fielding coach) have remained in Sri Lanka during X'mas and New Year.

















