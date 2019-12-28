Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 December, 2019, 2:33 PM
latest Raushan elected JaPa Chief Patron; Quader Chairman      
Home Sports

Mickey Arthur attends SL selection committee meeting

Published : Saturday, 28 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
BIPIN DANI

Sri Lanka's new Head Coach Mickey Arthur had been invited to attend Friday's Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Selection Committee (SC) Meeting ahead of next month's tour of India.
Arthur participated in the meeting along with Sri Lanka T20I Captain Lasith Malinga (co-opt selector) and the three National Selectors -Ashantha de Mel (Chairman),Vinothan John and Chaminda Mendis (who all returned from Pakistan, West Indies and Nepal with national, Under-19 and Emerging teams respectively.
"Arthur's inputs were useful in selecting the final XI for the two Tests against Pakistan and in his first selection committee meeting officially as a coach, we sought his views," a members of the team management, said.
"Yes, he has no voting rights but that situation hardly arrives," he added.
Sri Lanka is scheduled to play three T20I on January 5, 7 and 10 at Guwahati, Indore and Pune respectively.
The practice session for the tour would begin from Saturday.
Interestingly, the National Selectors have already picked a 20-member squad for logistic purpose. Meanwhile, Angelo Mathews who last played in a T20I in August last year against South Africa in Colombo is in the probable list.
Foreign support staff
In the meantime, the bowling coach, David Saker has returned to Australia to spend time with his family for X'mas. He is scheduled to return to Sri Lanka on Sunday.    
The other foreigners- Mickey Arthur (Head Coach), Grant Flower (batting coach) and Shane McDermott (fielding coach) have remained in Sri Lanka during X'mas and New Year.










« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Arsenal off to a slow start
Chelsea lose to Southampton
Liverpool thrash Leicester to open up 13-point Premier League lead
Martial double fires Man Utd in Newcastle rout
Gibson wants bowlers to step up in crucial game against Rajshahi
Australia take charge of second Test against New Zealand
Mickey Arthur attends SL selection committee meeting
Ctg Abahani group top beating Bashundhara


Latest News
13 die in Somalia car blast
Follow security rules at airports: PM to VIPs
Raushan elected JaPa Chief Patron; Quader Chairman
Delhi shivers at 2.4 degrees
Bangladesh Bank official, children killed in road accident
6 bodies found after Hawaii helicopter crash
Lowest temperature recorded at 7.2 degree in Dinajpur
PM inaugurates construction of Dhaka airport’s ‘Third Terminal’
Winter clothes distributed among cold-hit people
Title race is over, says Guardiola
Most Read News
Tentulia shivers as mercury dips further to 5.70 C
Artcell celebrates twenty-year journey in music
HC lawyer’s assistant killed in attack
20 shanties, 14 shops gutted in Mirpur fire
Passenger plane crashes in Kazakhstan killing seven
Philippines' Typhoon Phanfone toll jumps to 28
Ibrahimovic set for AC Milan return
Jubo League leader Palash greets Quader
6 HuJi men held in city; Plan to carry out violence
Kylie invites politics-weary Brits to ‘call on your friends in Australia’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft