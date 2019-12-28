Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 December, 2019, 2:33 PM
latest Raushan elected JaPa Chief Patron; Quader Chairman      
Home Sports

TVS Federation Cup

Ctg Abahani group top beating Bashundhara

Published : Saturday, 28 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Sports Reporter

Chattogram Abahani had shown its strength ascending top in Group-B of the ongoing TVS Federation Cup football beating big budget team Bashundhara Kings by 2-0 in the last match of the group on Friday at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka.
The port city team began the event with a 2-0 win over Gopibagh's Brother Union earlier on 19 December. Bashundhara boys won against the Gopibagh team by 1-0 in the second match of the group on 22 December. Losing both the matches, Brothers were confirmed to get elimination from the round.
The Friday match was a fight between Chattogram Abahani and Bashundhara Kings for the group top place. Winning the match, the port city boys moved to the quarterfinals with six points while Bashundhara boys secured the last eight with three points.
Chattogram Abahani, as the Group-B champion, will face Group-D runner-up in the second quarterfinal on 30 December. On the other hand, Bashundhara Kings, as the Group-B runner-up, will meet Group-D champion in the fourth quarterfinal on 31 December.
However, the top placers from Group-D are yet to be decided as the quartet is playing its last group matches today (Saturday). Dhaka Mohammedan will face Uttar Baridhara SC in the first match at 3:30pm while Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra will engage with Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra in the second match at 6:15pm at the same venue.
Currently, the Muktis and Russel boys are leading the point table having four points each. On the other hand, the black and white outfits got two points and Baridhara boys have zero point. Thus, all the teams, except Uttar Baridhara, have opportunities to secure the last-eight round.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Arsenal off to a slow start
Chelsea lose to Southampton
Liverpool thrash Leicester to open up 13-point Premier League lead
Martial double fires Man Utd in Newcastle rout
Gibson wants bowlers to step up in crucial game against Rajshahi
Australia take charge of second Test against New Zealand
Mickey Arthur attends SL selection committee meeting
Ctg Abahani group top beating Bashundhara


Latest News
13 die in Somalia car blast
Follow security rules at airports: PM to VIPs
Raushan elected JaPa Chief Patron; Quader Chairman
Delhi shivers at 2.4 degrees
Bangladesh Bank official, children killed in road accident
6 bodies found after Hawaii helicopter crash
Lowest temperature recorded at 7.2 degree in Dinajpur
PM inaugurates construction of Dhaka airport’s ‘Third Terminal’
Winter clothes distributed among cold-hit people
Title race is over, says Guardiola
Most Read News
Tentulia shivers as mercury dips further to 5.70 C
Artcell celebrates twenty-year journey in music
HC lawyer’s assistant killed in attack
20 shanties, 14 shops gutted in Mirpur fire
Passenger plane crashes in Kazakhstan killing seven
Philippines' Typhoon Phanfone toll jumps to 28
Ibrahimovic set for AC Milan return
Jubo League leader Palash greets Quader
6 HuJi men held in city; Plan to carry out violence
Kylie invites politics-weary Brits to ‘call on your friends in Australia’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft