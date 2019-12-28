Ctg Abahani group top beating Bashundhara





The port city team began the event with a 2-0 win over Gopibagh's Brother Union earlier on 19 December. Bashundhara boys won against the Gopibagh team by 1-0 in the second match of the group on 22 December. Losing both the matches, Brothers were confirmed to get elimination from the round.

The Friday match was a fight between Chattogram Abahani and Bashundhara Kings for the group top place. Winning the match, the port city boys moved to the quarterfinals with six points while Bashundhara boys secured the last eight with three points.

Chattogram Abahani, as the Group-B champion, will face Group-D runner-up in the second quarterfinal on 30 December. On the other hand, Bashundhara Kings, as the Group-B runner-up, will meet Group-D champion in the fourth quarterfinal on 31 December.

However, the top placers from Group-D are yet to be decided as the quartet is playing its last group matches today (Saturday). Dhaka Mohammedan will face Uttar Baridhara SC in the first match at 3:30pm while Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra will engage with Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra in the second match at 6:15pm at the same venue.

Currently, the Muktis and Russel boys are leading the point table having four points each. On the other hand, the black and white outfits got two points and Baridhara boys have zero point. Thus, all the teams, except Uttar Baridhara, have opportunities to secure the last-eight round.















