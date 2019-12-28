

Shoaib urges teammates to keep up consistency in BBPL

Rajshahi so far is the most consistent team in the tournament by winning four matches out of five, which has kept them in the good stead to seal the last four.

But at the same time, he urged his teammates not to feel complacent because of the current position in which they are now.

"We lost our first game in Chittagong but we came back well. I guess we have all the confidence in the dressing room when we won games because winning itself gives you a lot of confidence in you and I guess we are also going nice," the Pakistan recruit said here today after the team's practice session.

Malik's team Rajshahi, however, will take on Cumilla Warriors tomorrow (Saturday) at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium here.

"I think moving forward in the tournament we would like to see more consistency especially if you want to go deep in the tournament and so consistency will be required for us," he added.

He continued: "Our first three batters are consistent and they are dominating in most of the games. I think this is one of the strongest point in our team that our first three batters are scoring consistently. Even our bowlers as they are taking wickets and giving the breakthrough consistently."

Shoaib Malik said the performance in the three departments consistently gave them the edge over their opponents.

"We would like to continue the same formation and whoever is coming we are saying the same thing- to just keep up the good work, just stay hungry and do not be complacent," he said.

Malik added that they had decided not to lose their sleep thinking too much about the wickets rather they are more focused to make sure that they are fulfilling their roles with bat and ball.

"It's just staying positive and do not think about the pitch. You cannot control the pitch or the weather," said Malik.

"What you can control is to bowl well, bat well and field well and I think we should focus on that. We have been discussing in the dressing room not to think on matter we just cannot control and only think on things that we can control," he concluded. -BSS















