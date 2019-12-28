Chattogram secure play off beating Dhaka by six wickets



Players of Chattogram Challengers celebrating after taking a wicket of Dhaka Platoon in the Bangabandhu BPL 2019 match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur on Friday. photo: FACEBOOK

Chattogram won the toss and preferred to chase. Their mighty bowling unit was equal to the task to tie DPs cheaply at 124 for nine. Zimbabwean recruitment Rian Burl scalped two wickets for one run while Mukter Ali spent 18 to purchase couple of dismissals. Englishman in Challenger's troop Liam Plunket hunted very important wicket of Mahedi Hasan to start the destruction of Platoon.

Dhaka lost their 1st wicket at 32 but their next six batsmen departed to add 34 runs only! Tamim Iqbal's sloth 24 and Mominul Haque's steady 32 helped Dhaka to reach a three-digit figure. Twin cameos from Mashrafe Bin Mortaza and Wahab Riaz at down order however, gave DPs a mediocre total of 124. Riaz had gone for 23 while Mashrafe remained unbeaten with 17. Three run-outs raised fingers to DPs batsmen's fitness and running between the wickets.

Chasing an ordinary total, Challengers playing according to the merit of the game. DPs skipper Mashrafe stroke to pick up Caribbean opener Lendl Simmons, who went for 15 when CCs were at 25. Mahedi Hasan joined the party to claim the wicket of Junaid Siddiqui. Junaid returned to dressing room with eight runs. Chattogram skipper Imrul Kayes pairing with Chadwick Walton tackled the early jostle and laid the foundation of the win. They stood 41-run's 3rd wicket's partnership before Walton leaving the crease for 25 runs.

Burl was the 4th man to depart, who got 13 runs. But standing at the other end, Imrul did the rest of the job to berth their side to the win. He stayed in the middle with 54 runs while Nurul Hasan Shoan remained not out scoring five runs as Chattogram Challengers were at 125 for five with eight balls remaining. Wahab Riaz preyed two wickets while Mashrafe and Mahedi took one wicket apiece.

Imrul Kayes named the Man of the Match for his winning knock.

With this win, Challengers are leading the point table with 12 points by virtue of six triumphs against solitary defeats while Dhaka are bagging eight points playing equal numbers of matches. 3















