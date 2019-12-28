Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 December, 2019, 2:33 PM
latest Raushan elected JaPa Chief Patron; Quader Chairman      
Home Foreign News

News in brief

China boosts 2020 Mars mission

Published : Saturday, 28 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

BEIJING, Dec 27: China Friday launched one of the world's most powerful rockets in a major step forward for its planned mission to Mars in 2020.




The heavy lift Long March 5 rocket carrying a test satellite payload blasted off from the Wenchang launch site on the southern island of Hainan at 8:45 pm (1245 GMT), a livestream from state broadcaster CCTV showed.
"After more than 2,000 seconds, the Shijian 20 satellite was sent into its predetermined orbit," the official Xinhua news agency reported.
The rocket launch "tests key technologies related to future space missions," Xinhua said.
The successful launch is a key part of China's ambitious plans for a mission to the Red Planet next year and hopes of having a crewed space station by 2022. "The Long March 5 rocket is tasked with important missions," Wu Yanhua, the deputy head of China's National Space Administration, said in a video released by CCTV last week.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China boosts 2020 Mars mission
Netanyahu keeps Likud helm
Musharraf challenges verdict
South Korea court dismisses ‘comfort women’ petition against deal with Japan
Saudis turn to diplomacy amid regional tensions
Iraq president Saleh offers to resign amid deadly protests
Japan to send military vessel, planes to Middle East
Internet cut as India protesters keep up pressure over CAA, NRC


Latest News
13 die in Somalia car blast
Follow security rules at airports: PM to VIPs
Raushan elected JaPa Chief Patron; Quader Chairman
Delhi shivers at 2.4 degrees
Bangladesh Bank official, children killed in road accident
6 bodies found after Hawaii helicopter crash
Lowest temperature recorded at 7.2 degree in Dinajpur
PM inaugurates construction of Dhaka airport’s ‘Third Terminal’
Winter clothes distributed among cold-hit people
Title race is over, says Guardiola
Most Read News
Tentulia shivers as mercury dips further to 5.70 C
Artcell celebrates twenty-year journey in music
HC lawyer’s assistant killed in attack
20 shanties, 14 shops gutted in Mirpur fire
Passenger plane crashes in Kazakhstan killing seven
Philippines' Typhoon Phanfone toll jumps to 28
Ibrahimovic set for AC Milan return
Jubo League leader Palash greets Quader
6 HuJi men held in city; Plan to carry out violence
Kylie invites politics-weary Brits to ‘call on your friends in Australia’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft