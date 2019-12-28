Netanyahu keeps Likud helm





Israel's longest-serving premier, who faces a corruption indictment as well as a third general election in 12 months, was expected to beat rival Gideon Saar in the leadership primary.

But the convincing margin of victory -- by 72.5 to 27.5 percent -- strengthens his position in the party he has dominated for 20 years.

Netanyahu, 70, called it a "huge win" and pledged to emerge victorious in the March 2 general election.









"Now is the time to unite and bring a tremendous victory for the Likud and the right in the election," Netanyahu told a press conference.

"Most of the people support the right and support me to lead the government." -AFP



JERUSALEM, Dec 27: Embattled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told supporters Friday he would win a March general election after scoring a landslide victory in the leadership primary of his right-wing Likud party.Israel's longest-serving premier, who faces a corruption indictment as well as a third general election in 12 months, was expected to beat rival Gideon Saar in the leadership primary.But the convincing margin of victory -- by 72.5 to 27.5 percent -- strengthens his position in the party he has dominated for 20 years.Netanyahu, 70, called it a "huge win" and pledged to emerge victorious in the March 2 general election."Now is the time to unite and bring a tremendous victory for the Likud and the right in the election," Netanyahu told a press conference."Most of the people support the right and support me to lead the government." -AFP