Saturday, 28 December, 2019, 2:33 PM
Netanyahu keeps Likud helm

Published : Saturday, 28 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90

JERUSALEM, Dec 27: Embattled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told supporters Friday he would win a March general election after scoring a landslide victory in the leadership primary of his right-wing Likud party.
Israel's longest-serving premier, who faces a corruption indictment as well as a third general election in 12 months, was expected to beat rival Gideon Saar in the leadership primary.
But the convincing margin of victory -- by 72.5 to 27.5 percent -- strengthens his position in the party he has dominated for 20 years.
Netanyahu, 70, called it a "huge win" and pledged to emerge victorious in the March 2 general election.




"Now is the time to unite and bring a tremendous victory for the Likud and the right in the election," Netanyahu told a press conference.
"Most of the people support the right and support me to lead the government."    -AFP


