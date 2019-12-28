Video
Saturday, 28 December, 2019
Musharraf challenges verdict

Published : Saturday, 28 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86

LAHORE, Dec 27: Pakistan's former military dictator Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf on Friday filed a petition in a court against the special court's verdict convicting him of high treason and sentencing him to death, according to media reports.
Last week, the special court in Islamabad sentenced 76-year-old Musharraf to death in absentia for high treason following a six-year legal case.
The 86 page-long petition, filed by Advocate Azhar Siddique in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday on Musharraf's behalf, named the federal government and others as respondents, Dawn News   reported.    -PTI


