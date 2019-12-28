Video
Saturday, 28 December, 2019, 2:33 PM
US Backtracts From Mid-East Policy

Saudis turn to diplomacy amid regional tensions

Published : Saturday, 28 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

RIYADH, Dec 27: In the months since a missile and drone attack widely seen as the work of Iran left two Saudi oil facilities smoldering, the Saudi crown prince has taken an uncharacteristic turn to diplomacy to cool tensions with his regional enemies.
The prince, Mohammed bin Salman, has stepped up direct talks with the rebels he has been fighting in Yemen for over four years, leading to a decline in attacks by both sides. He has made gestures to ease, if not end, the stifling blockade he and his allies imposed his tiny, wealthy neighbor, Qatar.
For the Saudis, the tepid response drove home the reality that despite the tens of billions of dollars they have spent on American weapons - more than $170 billion since 1973 - they could no longer count on the United States to come to their aid, at least not with the force they expected.
Worried about having to fend for themselves in a tough and unpredictable neighborhood, analysts say, the Saudis have quietly reached out to their enemies to de-escalate conflicts. For the United States, the shift toward diplomacy is an awkward paradox. The Trump administration and Congress have been pressing the Saudis to end the war in Yemen, and the administration has pushed them to reconcile with Qatar, largely in vain.
In the standoff between Saudi Arabia and its allies and Qatar, demonstrable progress has been scarce but quiet talks between the countries' leaders have softened the conflict's rougher edges.  Instead of punishing citizens who travel to Qatar, Saudi Arabia now looks the other way, and has even sent soccer teams to play in tournaments in Doha, the Qatari capital. And although Qatar's emir did not accept an invitation by the Saudi monarch, King Salman, to attend a regional summit meeting in Saudi Arabia this month, Qatar's foreign minister did.
The Qataris have also gained ground in Washington. While Trump initially cheered the blockade, endorsing the Saudi allegation that Qatar supported terrorism, he later switched tracks. Last year, he welcomed Qatar's emir in Washington and this month sent his daughter and senior adviser, Ivanka Trump, to a major conference in Doha.    -NYT


