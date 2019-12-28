Video
Saturday, 28 December, 2019, 2:33 PM
Iraq president Saleh offers to resign amid deadly protests

Published : Saturday, 28 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

An Iraqi anti-government protester holds a defaced poster of Assaad al-Aidani, the governor of Basra, reading in Arabic "rejected by the people" during a demonstration in Baghdad's Tahrir Square on December 27. photo : AFP

BAGHDAD, Dec 27: Iraqi President Barham Saleh offered to resign as weeks of deadly anti-government protests show no sign of abating. The president is being torn in opposite directions by politicians who want him to name a prime minister from their ranks and demonstrators who reject any establishment candidate.
Adel Abdul-Mahdi stepped down as prime minister last month as protests raged over government corruption, poor services and Iran's sweeping political influence. Mahdi remains in office until a successor is found.
Protesters rejected one nominee, and Saleh rejected the candidacy of a second, Assad Al-Edani of the Al-Binaa political bloc. In a letter to the Iraqi parliament speaker on Thursday, he said the new prime minister must be someone who can unify rather than divide the nation. "Out of an eagerness to spare blood and preserve civil peace, I apologize for not naming Edani prime minister," the letter continued. "I am ready to submit my resignation to parliament."
About 500 people have died and more than 20,000 have been wounded in clashes between security forces and protesters since Oct. 1, according to the independent Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights.
Salih's resignation may only complicate the deadlock, as lawmakers must first choose a replacement for him, and that person must then nominate a premier. According to the constitution, the speaker of parliament will first resume the presidency on an interim basis.
Mass protests have gripped Iraq since Oct. 1 and the mostly young protesters are demanding an overhaul of a system they see as profoundly corrupt and as keeping most Iraqis in poverty. More than 450 people have been killed.




Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi resigned last month as the protests continued but has remained in office in a caretaker capacity.     -REUTERS


