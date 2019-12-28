Video
Saturday, 28 December, 2019, 2:33 PM
Internet cut as India protesters keep up pressure over CAA, NRC

Published : Saturday, 28 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

Protesters hold placards and Indian flags during a rally in support of India's new citizenship law in Mumbai on December 27.

LUCKNOW, Dec 27: Mobile internet was cut on Friday in parts of India's most populous state and thousands of riot police were deployed as fresh protests erupted in Delhi and Mumbai against a citizenship law seen as anti-Muslim.
Armed policemen patrolled Muslim-dominated areas of the capital as hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the grand mosque in Delhi's old quarter after Friday prayers. Riot police and paramilitary troops erected steel barricades on roads leading to the mosque, where violent clashes broke out last week following protests.
On Friday, demonstrators chanted slogans against the government, vowing to keep up the pressure until the law was revoked and plans for the register cancelled. "They want to drive out the poor, Muslims and those who don't agree with them," protester Muntazir Bashir said.
In Mumbai, where a string of protests were held on Friday, including one in support of the government, hundreds of police were deployed to prevent unrest and man dozens of checkpoints set up along the city's roads.
A protester is detained by police at a demonstration against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi. photo : AFP

Around 200 people showed up at the pro-government demonstration, clutching flags and posters in favour of the new law. "We should welcome persecuted Hindus back home without any restrictions," said Mahindra Shah, an 82-year-old protester. "Why do Muslims need to come here when Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh are Muslim-dominated?"
Separately, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Friday that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act will not be implemented in Bengal. Banerjee also said that she won't let the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) set up detention camps in West Bengal and is ready to give her life.
"As long as I am alive, CAA will not be implemented in Bengal. No one has to leave the country or the state," Banerjee said while inaugurating a fair at Naihati in North 24 Parganas, a district along the Indo-Bangla border.
"They are saying they would set up detention camps. Who is in power? We are. I am ready to give my life. I won't allow the BJP to set up detention camps even if I die. Keep this in mind," she added.    -HT


