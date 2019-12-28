Video
Saturday, 28 December, 2019, 2:32 PM
Ukraine farmers fear for livelihoods as president backs land sales

Published : Saturday, 28 December, 2019

Kalynivka, Dec 27: For decades, farmer Sergiy Plaksya has been growing grain and vegetables, cultivating swathes of land that he rents from local residents in the countryside near Kiev.
Now 72-year-old Plaksya, who runs a 2,500-hectare (1,010-acre) family farm with his wife, three sons and more than 100 workers, fears he could lose everything if the government lifts a ban on the sale of farmland.
President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was elected this spring on promises to implement long-awaited economic reforms, wants to open up the sale of the country's fertile farmland from next year, despite fierce protests.




A bill calling for land sales to begin in October 2020 won initial backing in November from the parliament dominated by Zelensky's Servant of the People party.
But its progress has stalled as opposition MPs have submitted large numbers of amendments.     -AFP


