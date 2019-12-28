How the US’ retreat and China’s rise changed the world in this decade





The world, devastated by the war, saw potential in the idea to establish sustainable and just peace. At the Paris Peace Conference after the war, which eventually culminated in the Treaty of Versailles, the US president himself presided over the committee to draft the covenant of what came to become the League of Nations, the precursor to the United Nations.

But there was a twist. The US Senate did not ratify the Treaty, and the US did not join the League. The architect of the international organisation could not convince his own country. This stemmed from a range of reasons, including the terms of the Treaty. But fundamentally, while Wilson represented a school of thought rooted in viewing US interests as inextricably tied with developments in the rest of the world, which saw the US as a leader of the global order and which believed in greater international engagement, there existed isolationists who saw US interests being best served by keeping away from the turbulence elsewhere and focusing on the domestic realm.

This tussle between the two schools has been a strand in the US through its modern history, but hundred years after the isolationalists trumped Wilson, they again regained the upper hand in the United States - partially during Barack Obama's administration, but substantially during the presidency of Donald Trump. This manifested itself in the partial retreat of the US from its role as the international system's security provider, as the lynchpin of global commons, and as the force pushing its own values in the world - notwithstanding the fact that the US does remain the most dominant political, economic and military power in the world.

And this US ambivalence about its global role, which goes beyond merely Trump's presidency as seen in the policy positions of a range of Democrat leaders, will, perhaps, rank as the fundamental change of this decade. It has been accompanied with, is a reflection of, and has shaped, the rise of economic protectionism and end of the globalisation dream; the ascent of nationalism and illiberalism; and the return of a more uncertain, even anarchic, international order. And of this order, the most significant element is the emergence of another pole in global politics - China, the effort to constrain its exercise of power, and the weakening of multilateralism at a time when the world needs it the most, for the world is confronting its most serious challenge, one that goes beyond the purview of one nation-state - the climate crisis.

WESTERN SUNSET

To understand this decade, go back to the end of the last decade. The 2008 global financial crisis - which began with a subprime mortgage crisis but eventually hit banking, finance, manufacturing, investment, and employment across the board, but particularly in the developed countries of the modern capitalist world - caused deep anxieties. Governments responded by providing stimulus. Keynesian principles - after two decades of the steady withdrawal of the state from core economic activities - were rediscovered, as public money was pumped in to revive the economy.









There was, indeed, a degree of recovery, more in the US than in Europe, where smaller countries struggled to meet the aspirations of citizens while complying with fiscal discipline. But something had changed. -HT





