Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 December, 2019, 2:31 PM
latest Raushan elected JaPa Chief Patron; Quader Chairman      
Home Women's Own

Sonia Bashir Kabir: ICT Businessperson of the year

Published : Saturday, 28 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100
Women\'s Own Desk

Sonia Bashir Kabir: ICT Businessperson of the year

Sonia Bashir Kabir: ICT Businessperson of the year

Sonia Bashir Kabir, a business icon in tech and innovation sector, was named 'ICT Businessperson of the Year' at the Daily Star ICT Awards 2019 for her tech investments, pioneering initiatives, and extraordinary achievements in the country's information and communication technology (ICT) sector. For the first time, this prestigious award was presented to a woman.
 The event was held at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden in the capital recently and Dr Gowher Rizvi, Prime Minister's international affairs adviser, was present as chief guest.
Sonia Bashir Kabir is a Bangladeshi investor focusing on tech start-ups in emerging markets. She is a renowned figure in the tech community as a founder, co-founder, angel investor, and tech philanthropist. She exemplifies knowledge, empowerment, excellence and sheer dedication which helped her to become one of the most competitive business leaders in her time. She is the founder and the chairman of SBK Tech Ventures and SBK Foundation, and previously was the Managing Director of Microsoft Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, and Laos for five years.
Sonia was ecstatic to receive the award. She said, 'I am absolutely honored, humbled and grateful to have won the Businessperson of the Year Award for my work. This is the first time this award has been given to a woman, and I see this as an opportunity to celebrate women entrepreneurship and contributions in the technology sector.'
She further said, 'I feel blessed to had the chance to work with talented youth in my career in Bangladesh. I also look forward to collaborating with them in the future. I believe technology will empower our youth to change the lives of the people of Bangladesh.'  She thanked the Daily Star for honoring her with this prestigious accolade.




In 2017, Sonia was recognized as 1 of the 10 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) pioneers by the United Nations Global Compact. In 2016, Sonia was 1 of the 10 recipients of Microsoft's Prestigious Founders Award given by Bill Gates. She was also a national athlete who has played both Volleyball & Cricket for Abahani & Bangladesh Women's National team.
After completing her MBA in the USA, Sonia Bashir Kabir worked in Silicon Valley for Fortune 100 companies including Sun Microsystems and Oracle, start-ups and in the financial district. Her expertise includes strategic planning and growth, sales execution, financial management, team building, and change management. After living 20 years in the USA, Sonia decided to come back to Bangladesh with the aspiration to take her country forward by democratizing technology. In Bangladesh, Sonia has served as the Country Manager for Dell Bangladesh, Director of Business Development for South East Asia, Emerging Markets in Microsoft and Chief Operating Officer for Aamra Technologies Limited.
Sonia Bashir Kabir has co-founded over 10 startups including Dmoney, Syntec, Digiland, Uqeel, Agrisensor, Turbo technologies, Hishabplus.com, United ventures, Dokkho, Proshanti, and Pulse. She is an angel investor in Sheba.xyz, Priyoshop.com, Repto to name a few.
Sonia is a member of the Governing Board of the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development (MGIEP) in New Delhi, India. Sonia is the Founder President of TiE Dhaka Chapter and currently serves as its Advisor. TiE is a Silicon Valley based association that fosters entrepreneurship. Sonia also Co-Founded the first IT Association in Bangladesh for women called Bangladesh Women in IT (BWIT). Sonia is also the Founder and President of The Angels Network (TAN) the nation's first Tech Women Investors Platform.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sonia Bashir Kabir: ICT Businessperson of the year
Premenstrual syndrome
Women Empowerment Organization celebrates 2nd anniversary
Life changed through proper training
Author Syeda Rashida Bari gets ‘Kobi Jashimuddin Award’
Seminar on mental health & beauty held
Exercise in winter
Tootli Rahman’s excellent endeavor to uphold Victory Day’s significance


Latest News
13 die in Somalia car blast
Follow security rules at airports: PM to VIPs
Raushan elected JaPa Chief Patron; Quader Chairman
Delhi shivers at 2.4 degrees
Bangladesh Bank official, children killed in road accident
6 bodies found after Hawaii helicopter crash
Lowest temperature recorded at 7.2 degree in Dinajpur
PM inaugurates construction of Dhaka airport’s ‘Third Terminal’
Winter clothes distributed among cold-hit people
Title race is over, says Guardiola
Most Read News
Tentulia shivers as mercury dips further to 5.70 C
Artcell celebrates twenty-year journey in music
HC lawyer’s assistant killed in attack
20 shanties, 14 shops gutted in Mirpur fire
Passenger plane crashes in Kazakhstan killing seven
Philippines' Typhoon Phanfone toll jumps to 28
Ibrahimovic set for AC Milan return
Jubo League leader Palash greets Quader
6 HuJi men held in city; Plan to carry out violence
Kylie invites politics-weary Brits to ‘call on your friends in Australia’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft