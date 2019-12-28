

Sonia Bashir Kabir: ICT Businessperson of the year

The event was held at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden in the capital recently and Dr Gowher Rizvi, Prime Minister's international affairs adviser, was present as chief guest.

Sonia Bashir Kabir is a Bangladeshi investor focusing on tech start-ups in emerging markets. She is a renowned figure in the tech community as a founder, co-founder, angel investor, and tech philanthropist. She exemplifies knowledge, empowerment, excellence and sheer dedication which helped her to become one of the most competitive business leaders in her time. She is the founder and the chairman of SBK Tech Ventures and SBK Foundation, and previously was the Managing Director of Microsoft Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, and Laos for five years.

Sonia was ecstatic to receive the award. She said, 'I am absolutely honored, humbled and grateful to have won the Businessperson of the Year Award for my work. This is the first time this award has been given to a woman, and I see this as an opportunity to celebrate women entrepreneurship and contributions in the technology sector.'

She further said, 'I feel blessed to had the chance to work with talented youth in my career in Bangladesh. I also look forward to collaborating with them in the future. I believe technology will empower our youth to change the lives of the people of Bangladesh.' She thanked the Daily Star for honoring her with this prestigious accolade.









In 2017, Sonia was recognized as 1 of the 10 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) pioneers by the United Nations Global Compact. In 2016, Sonia was 1 of the 10 recipients of Microsoft's Prestigious Founders Award given by Bill Gates. She was also a national athlete who has played both Volleyball & Cricket for Abahani & Bangladesh Women's National team.

After completing her MBA in the USA, Sonia Bashir Kabir worked in Silicon Valley for Fortune 100 companies including Sun Microsystems and Oracle, start-ups and in the financial district. Her expertise includes strategic planning and growth, sales execution, financial management, team building, and change management. After living 20 years in the USA, Sonia decided to come back to Bangladesh with the aspiration to take her country forward by democratizing technology. In Bangladesh, Sonia has served as the Country Manager for Dell Bangladesh, Director of Business Development for South East Asia, Emerging Markets in Microsoft and Chief Operating Officer for Aamra Technologies Limited.

Sonia Bashir Kabir has co-founded over 10 startups including Dmoney, Syntec, Digiland, Uqeel, Agrisensor, Turbo technologies, Hishabplus.com, United ventures, Dokkho, Proshanti, and Pulse. She is an angel investor in Sheba.xyz, Priyoshop.com, Repto to name a few.

