

Women Empowerment Organization celebrates 2nd anniversary

The founder and president of this Organization Nazma Masud delivered welcome speech.

On the occasion Nilufer Ahmed Karim, President of Women's Entrepreneurs Association; Nasreen Rab Ruba, President of WIMA Ltd; Hafiza Mamtaz Hasi, President of Association of Women Entrepreneurs; Nadia Binte Amin, President of Women Entrepreneurs Network for Development Association; Mehreen Mahmood, Women's Bangladesh Federation for World Peace were present as special guests.

Renowned Designer and Owner of Bibiana, Lipi Khandakar and Sangeeta Khan, general secretary of WBCCI, were also present at the programme.

WEO awarded some renowned women's organizations and associations of Bangladesh, some notable women for their significant roles in different sectors for the development of Bangladesh. Women's Empowerment Organization also honored the members of the organization's who made significant contributions in various ways.

On the occasion a souvenir was launched by special guests.

The first part was speeches and award giving ceremony.

The Founder and President of this remarkable institution, an offspring of a martyr freedom fighter family, Nazma Masud, is elated and honored to be a part of this celebration.

Women's Empowerment Organization has participated in many established fairs in and outside the country, including Dhaka International Trade Fair. It is to be hoped, Insha'Allah, that the demand for Bangladeshi products spreads all over the world and the objective of the Women's Empowerment Organization to empower women far and wide proves successful under the assuring shade of our honorable Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina.

All the executive members were performance cross patriotic song of the programme.

At the end of the programme they arranged a cultural event and cake cutting season by distinguished guests.









