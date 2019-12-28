Women Empowerment Organization celebrates 2nd anniversary

Video
The Women's Empowerment Organization (WEO), a non-profitable fraternity for women's welfare in Bangladesh, has celebrated its second anniversary of emergence on December 22. The ceremony was held at Banani Club Banquet Hall in the capital.
The founder and president of this Organization Nazma Masud delivered welcome speech.
On the occasion Nilufer Ahmed Karim, President of Women's Entrepreneurs Association; Nasreen Rab Ruba, President of WIMA Ltd; Hafiza Mamtaz Hasi, President of Association of Women Entrepreneurs; Nadia Binte Amin, President of Women Entrepreneurs Network for Development Association; Mehreen Mahmood, Women's Bangladesh Federation for World Peace were present as special guests.
Renowned Designer and Owner of Bibiana, Lipi Khandakar and Sangeeta Khan, general secretary of WBCCI, were also present at the programme.    
WEO awarded some renowned women's organizations and associations of Bangladesh, some notable women for their significant roles in different sectors for the development of Bangladesh. Women's Empowerment Organization also honored the members of the organization's who made significant contributions in various ways.
Hailing the initiative, Nilufer Ahmed Karim, President of Women's Entrepreneurs Association, said, "I am truly delighted to be invited on such an occasion. Women of Bangladesh are playing pivotal roles in all spheres of social and economic growth and contributing to make Bangladesh an inspiring nation. Yet, we have a long way to go and for that, we need entities and initiatives like WEO. We have the vision to make Bangladesh as an epitome of women empowerment and we will do our best to achieve that vision."
On the occasion a souvenir was launched by special guests.
The first part was speeches and award giving ceremony.
The Founder and President of this remarkable institution, an offspring of a martyr freedom fighter family, Nazma Masud, is elated and honored to be a part of this celebration.
Women's Empowerment Organization has participated in many established fairs in and outside the country, including Dhaka International Trade Fair. It is to be hoped, Insha'Allah, that the demand for Bangladeshi products spreads all over the world and the objective of the Women's Empowerment Organization to empower women far and wide proves successful under the assuring shade of our honorable Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina.
All the executive members were performance cross patriotic song of the programme.  
At the end of the programme they arranged a cultural event and cake cutting season by distinguished guests.




