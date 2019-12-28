

Larissa’s art of bridal makeover

No doubt, a person wants it to be the best day in her life. Looking beautiful is very important in this special day. In Bangladesh's context, all the invited guests around look at the bride just to see how she looks, and this look should be memorable for them and should be a pleasant one. There is equal importance of how groom looks but bride's looking is the most important.

So, the bride should as beautiful as possible. Wedding makeover has become very easy and in our country have variety options around. Larissa Fazle is exception to that. A make-up artist and founder of Glow by Larissa Fazle, Larissa's passion for her craft led her to pursuing professional training in the field, to do what she does even better.

Larissa received her training at the London Makeup School in the UK, and went to New York for further extensive training in Airbrush Makeup in Chic Studios.

Larissa however confidently said she is different from the others at least in making over the bride.

"I believe in individualism. Every makeup artist is different in their own unique way. I think what really makes me different is the way I do the natural glamorous looks and also my passion for it, which made me go for my first training in London Makeup School. Further led me towards my second achievement on Airbrush Makeup from Chic studios, New York," she said.

"Firstly, I like to sanitize my hands then I clean my clients skin because cleansing,toning and moisturising is pertinent before applying any makeup. After all this is done I just go for my usual routine. And lastly I finish it off with my favorite setting spray so the make up lasts longer."

And her clients knows she is such an expert in his job, so sometimes she gets more than one job to do, which is hectic and tough to maintain as far as quality is concerned. But the lady knows how to manage it.

She stressed upon the mental preparation before going through wedding processes.

"Planning a wedding can be very stressful. I would recommend to drink lots of water and going for a spa day. Treat yourself because you deserve it. It will relax your body and mind. Getting a proper amount of sleep is a must."

She also talked about the common mistakes that women do during make-up.

"Some common mistakes women make are when they over-do the makeup or do not choose the right shade of foundation for their skin-tone. Many end up using concealer that is three to four shades lighter than the foundation they used and end up looking cakey. The correct choice of foundation and concealer can make a huge difference," she said.









Larissa said what is the most important thing for her is to give the preferences of her clients.

"The fact that I am internationally trained doesn't make it difficult for me at all because I have done training on multiracial models. I always discuss my client's needs and preferences with them beforehand and do the makeup accordingly."

If any client want to take here appointment at first they should contact them through theit facebook or instagram page. They will give the clients the details of the makeover packages. Further to confirm their booking the clients should pay 40% in advance through bkash or money transfer. For their international clients they take the payment through Western Union. Most of the time for brides they recommend the clients to book an appointment beforehand, so that they can discuss about the makeover and can get an idea about what kind of look the clients exactly prefer.

