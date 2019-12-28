Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 December, 2019, 2:31 PM
latest Raushan elected JaPa Chief Patron; Quader Chairman      
Home Life & Style

Wedding Pitha Recipe

Published : Saturday, 28 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 139

Wedding Pitha Recipe

Wedding Pitha Recipe

The cooking what I just started out of passion, now turned out to be my addition. I have
finished a professional chef course on food and production from the International Training Institute of Culinary Arts.  Currently I have been an assessor of cooking at Bangladesh
Technical Education Board (BTEB).
Ingredients:
Date jaggery (Gur) 1 cup
Water1 cup
Desiccated coconut 1 cup
Oil 1 tbsp
Rice flour1 cup
Water to make pitha dough 1 ½ cup
Salt 1/8 tsp
Oil for deep frying
Method:
Steps to make coconut filling:
1. Boil water and add the gur.
2. As gur melts add coconut to the pan. Cook stirring often until the mixture is semi sticky but not runny.
shanaz Islam

shanaz Islam


Steps to make pitha dough:
1. Boil water. Add salt and oil.
2. Add rice flour to boiling water and keep stirring with a wooden spoon to form a firm but soft and not sticky dough. Adjust flour accordingly.
3. Knead well for about 3-4 minutes.
4. Take a portion of the dough and roll it out as thick tortilla, about a quarter of an inch thick.
5. Cut out circles with a cookie cutter.
6. Place a small amount of coconut filling on each circle. Repeat the process with the remaining dough.
7. Brush the edges of with water and seal tightly to form a kalsi shape.
Steps to fry pitha:
1. Heat oil on Pan
2. Fry the Narikel Puli Pitha in medium heat until the dough is cooked through and slightly golden. Serve warm or at room temperature.


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Larissaâ€™s art of bridal makeover
Wedding Pitha Recipe
New winter wear @ Margin
New Year celebrations at The Westin Dhaka
Glamgirlâ€™s 20pc discount offer
MINISO new outlet at Ring Road
Osteoarthitis of Knee
Complete bridal look for winter  


Latest News
13 die in Somalia car blast
Follow security rules at airports: PM to VIPs
Raushan elected JaPa Chief Patron; Quader Chairman
Delhi shivers at 2.4 degrees
Bangladesh Bank official, children killed in road accident
6 bodies found after Hawaii helicopter crash
Lowest temperature recorded at 7.2 degree in Dinajpur
PM inaugurates construction of Dhaka airportâ€™s â€˜Third Terminalâ€™
Winter clothes distributed among cold-hit people
Title race is over, says Guardiola
Most Read News
Tentulia shivers as mercury dips further to 5.70 C
Artcell celebrates twenty-year journey in music
HC lawyerâ€™s assistant killed in attack
20 shanties, 14 shops gutted in Mirpur fire
Passenger plane crashes in Kazakhstan killing seven
Philippines' Typhoon Phanfone toll jumps to 28
Ibrahimovic set for AC Milan return
Jubo League leader Palash greets Quader
6 HuJi men held in city; Plan to carry out violence
Kylie invites politics-weary Brits to â€˜call on your friends in Australiaâ€™
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft