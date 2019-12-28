

Wedding Pitha Recipe

finished a professional chef course on food and production from the International Training Institute of Culinary Arts. Currently I have been an assessor of cooking at Bangladesh

Technical Education Board (BTEB).

Ingredients:

Date jaggery (Gur) 1 cup

Water1 cup

Desiccated coconut 1 cup

Oil 1 tbsp

Rice flour1 cup

Water to make pitha dough 1 ½ cup

Salt 1/8 tsp

Oil for deep frying

Method:

Steps to make coconut filling:

1. Boil water and add the gur.

2. As gur melts add coconut to the pan. Cook stirring often until the mixture is semi sticky but not runny.

shanaz Islam

Steps to make pitha dough:

1. Boil water. Add salt and oil.

2. Add rice flour to boiling water and keep stirring with a wooden spoon to form a firm but soft and not sticky dough. Adjust flour accordingly.

3. Knead well for about 3-4 minutes.

4. Take a portion of the dough and roll it out as thick tortilla, about a quarter of an inch thick.

5. Cut out circles with a cookie cutter.

6. Place a small amount of coconut filling on each circle. Repeat the process with the remaining dough.

7. Brush the edges of with water and seal tightly to form a kalsi shape.

Steps to fry pitha:

1. Heat oil on Pan

2. Fry the Narikel Puli Pitha in medium heat until the dough is cooked through and slightly golden. Serve warm or at room temperature.

















