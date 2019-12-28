Video
Saturday, 28 December, 2019
New winter wear @ Margin

Published : Saturday, 28 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Life & Style Desk

For a short time winter comes in Bangladesh. Fashion-conscious people wait for this time winters are a hot favorite. Sweaters are preferred by many for light or heavy winters. This year, Margin has several new woolen jacket collections for winter. The woolen products include acrylic and cotton.
Ladies' pants include Long Woolen Jacket, Trendy Sweater and Spantex T will and Denim Fabric Ladies Pants. For light winters there are knit fabric tops and thin woolen outer wire. They have also available trendy kameez and tops in Diamond and double Georgette for the winter and fall collection. They have long sleeve, which are made for winter.
They has a hoodie full sleeve collection for mans which are made by cotton woolen and the knit fabric with varietal color. There is a little thick fabric flower sleeve shirt, which is suitable for winter. The boys have spuntex twill and denim fabric fitted pants.


