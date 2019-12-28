Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 December, 2019, 2:31 PM
latest Raushan elected JaPa Chief Patron; Quader Chairman      
Home Life & Style

New Year celebrations at The Westin Dhaka

Published : Saturday, 28 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Life & Style Desk

Be merry and celebrate big at The Westin Dhaka this New Year! Guests from all around are all welcome to join in on the colourful festivities at all the signature venues of the 5 star property. The property is dazzlingly lit and decorated in gold, silver, red and white to align itself with the festive mood and to welcome the new year of 2020 in grand style.
From December 28, 2019 to January 3, 2020, Seasonal Tastes will be hosting New Year's Feast in celebration of 2020.
On 31 December, New Year's eve, guests can attend New Year's eve celebration Ball at the Grand Ballroom of The Westin Dhaka. The celebration ball will feature a grand dinner, New Year countdown, live band, artist performances and many other surprises. Limited tickets for attending the event are available at The Westin Dhaka from 20 December.




For more information, prices and reservations guests can call the hotline number +88029891988.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Larissa’s art of bridal makeover
Wedding Pitha Recipe
New winter wear @ Margin
New Year celebrations at The Westin Dhaka
Glamgirl’s 20pc discount offer
MINISO new outlet at Ring Road
Osteoarthitis of Knee
Complete bridal look for winter  


Latest News
13 die in Somalia car blast
Follow security rules at airports: PM to VIPs
Raushan elected JaPa Chief Patron; Quader Chairman
Delhi shivers at 2.4 degrees
Bangladesh Bank official, children killed in road accident
6 bodies found after Hawaii helicopter crash
Lowest temperature recorded at 7.2 degree in Dinajpur
PM inaugurates construction of Dhaka airport’s ‘Third Terminal’
Winter clothes distributed among cold-hit people
Title race is over, says Guardiola
Most Read News
Tentulia shivers as mercury dips further to 5.70 C
Artcell celebrates twenty-year journey in music
HC lawyer’s assistant killed in attack
20 shanties, 14 shops gutted in Mirpur fire
Passenger plane crashes in Kazakhstan killing seven
Philippines' Typhoon Phanfone toll jumps to 28
Ibrahimovic set for AC Milan return
Jubo League leader Palash greets Quader
6 HuJi men held in city; Plan to carry out violence
Kylie invites politics-weary Brits to ‘call on your friends in Australia’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft