Glamgirl’s 20pc discount offer

Saturday, 28 December, 2019, 2:31 PM
Raushan elected JaPa Chief Patron; Quader Chairman      
Published : Saturday, 28 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Life & Style Desk

Winter is sometimes called a festive season. With many events, weddings and New Year taking place, it is natural to crown this season with such a title. To increase the celebrations, fashion house Glamgirl by Shabnur Ahmed has announced 20 per cent discounts on all their products for December.




Glamgirl by Shabnur Ahmed has created a special niche in the market because of its beautiful collections exclusively for women. It was only based online. Due to the extreme demand and popularity, Glamgirl by Shabnur Ahmed now boasts 11 showrooms all throughout the country.


