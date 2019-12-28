Video
Saturday, 28 December, 2019
Raushan elected JaPa Chief Patron; Quader Chairman      
MINISO new outlet at Ring Road

Published : Saturday, 28 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM
Life & Style Desk

The world-renowned Japanese brand designer Miniso has opened a new outlet at Ring Road in the capital.
The ceremony begins on December 20, with the sound of Japanese traditional tiko drumming on Friday evening. Shortly afterwards, the ribbon and cake were formally cut off and later organized by the Traditional Cultural Organization.
Directors of MinSO Bangladesh, Shah Adib Chowdhury, Shah Rayeed Chowdhury and Chowdhury Asifuzzaman, International Operations Manager Bruce Sai, Business Development Manager, Area Manager, Marketing Manager and others were also present.


« PreviousNext »

