Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 December, 2019, 2:30 PM
latest Raushan elected JaPa Chief Patron; Quader Chairman      
Home Editorial

Quick disposal of land related cases

Published : Saturday, 28 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

Quick disposal of land related cases

Quick disposal of land related cases

On a positive note, the government has finalised the draft of the amendment to the State Acquisition Tenancy Act-1951 - which would abolish land survey tribunals (LSTs) to ease the disposal of land-related cases. The LST chapter has been abolished from this act. It rather incorporates a provision stating that the cases pending before LSTs for disposal would be transferred before civil courts, which would dispose them of in line with the law. More than three hundred thousand cases are currently pending before 41 LSTs across the country for disposal, resulting in immense suffering for the litigants. And almost every other day more are piling up.

Smooth functioning of the judicial system is one of the preconditions for good governance in any country. But how much of it is realized in our context is a pertinent question. There are thousands of cases related to land disputes in the country.  Delay in disposal of these cases takes unbearable toll on people who go to courts for justice. In the prolonged process, the litigants suffer in terms of money and time. Harassments for no fault on their part also follow. In some cases, a case may drag on for years together and even from generation to generation. A long, cumbersome and complicated disposal of a case may cause great financial drain for a litigant.





Many people are denied justice, harassed and intimidated, as they cannot engage competent lawyers to fight their cases in their favour. Many languish in jails as they fail to prove their innocence. This is very unfortunate in a democratic country like ours. Appointment of judges and magistrates alone will not solve the problems unless they are obliged to work in a firmly laid out and accountable system for quick disposal of cases. It is the responsibility of the state to activate them to ensure accountability and transparency. Frequent shifting of dates for hearing of cases does great harm to people seeking quick dispensation of justice.

Of course a system exists for extending free legal aid to impoverished people by the government. But it has its own limitations. It should be strengthened for more people to be benefited by it.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Quick disposal of land related cases
Drive to evict illegal structures commendable
Perilous roads keeps claiming lives
Christmas greetings to all our readers
Unchecked road digging leading to extreme pollution
AL must sincerely respond to prime minister’s call
Back-to-back fire raises alarm
A bumper year for tea producers


Latest News
13 die in Somalia car blast
Follow security rules at airports: PM to VIPs
Raushan elected JaPa Chief Patron; Quader Chairman
Delhi shivers at 2.4 degrees
Bangladesh Bank official, children killed in road accident
6 bodies found after Hawaii helicopter crash
Lowest temperature recorded at 7.2 degree in Dinajpur
PM inaugurates construction of Dhaka airport’s ‘Third Terminal’
Winter clothes distributed among cold-hit people
Title race is over, says Guardiola
Most Read News
Tentulia shivers as mercury dips further to 5.70 C
Artcell celebrates twenty-year journey in music
HC lawyer’s assistant killed in attack
20 shanties, 14 shops gutted in Mirpur fire
Passenger plane crashes in Kazakhstan killing seven
Philippines' Typhoon Phanfone toll jumps to 28
Ibrahimovic set for AC Milan return
Jubo League leader Palash greets Quader
6 HuJi men held in city; Plan to carry out violence
Kylie invites politics-weary Brits to ‘call on your friends in Australia’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft