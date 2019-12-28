Extension of tannery estate project







The government took initiatives to relocate the tannery industry to Savar. The long-awaited Savar Tannery Industrial Estate (STIE) project that began in 2003 is now expected to be fully complete next year after the government extended its deadline once again. The tenure was extended mainly to complete the central effluent treatment plant (CETP), install some gates and construct three dumping yards. In the original plan, the STIE project was supposed to be complete in 2005 at a cost of Tk 175 crore. However, the tenure was extended for the third time in January 2017 to June 2019, keeping the project cost unchanged.

Now a fourth extension had to be made. Although work for the project was supposed to start in 2003, it actually began from 2012. Moreover, the implementation was delayed when the construction of the CETP was delayed again because of legal battle. A high-powered audit body is scheduled to visit the STIE soon for inspecting the estate, based on which LWG certification can be obtained.

The ECNEC approved a total of nine projects -- including the extension of the STIE. We hope that the relocation of this industry will be complete within projected by ensuring the best outcomes.











Khalid Hasan

Over email

