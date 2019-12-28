

Islamophobia: A misunderstood notion



Islam is mainly a religion of peace, tranquillity, fellow-feeling and co-existence with the believers of other faiths. During the life time of the prophet many Jews and Christians embraced Islam on being impressed by its greatness and magnanimity. Despite this, the trends of the recent years show a great deal of apathy towards Islam by them. It is a historical fact that the clash grew between the Muslims and Christians grew over the occupation of the holy city of Jerusalem. However, from the 20th century Islamophobia has been on the rise and taken a new dimension. There had been some unpleasant occurrences in some countries notably in Eastern Europe, France, New Zealand, Canada and the USA due to hatred towards Islam. These reasons about Islamophobia are not far to seek.



First, the misunderstanding arises due to lack of sound knowledge about the basic principles of Islam and its purport by many people of other faiths.



Second, after the terrorists attack on American Twin Tower Muslims all over the world were blamed though there was no factual evidence about it. This was followed by American invasion of Afghanistan to the endless miseries of its people even today.



Third, the rise of Al Qaida and IS extremist fighters was a great blow to the image of Islam. In Iraq and Syria in the name of establishing Caliphate they occupied much of the territories and massacred innumerable number men, women, and children whom they bought to their custody. As a matter of fact, they were the misguided and misdirected fanatics who misrepresented Islam and acted as the agents of the Zionist and their allies. They were adequately armed with weapons of mass destruction provided by their masters whose agenda they materialized to distort the true religion of Islam.



Fourth, many followers of other religions on being impressed by the teaching of the Holy Quran began to embrace it. But unfortunately conversion to Islam by abandoning their original faith caused jealousy among their co-religionists. Islam does not support any kind of forceful conversion. In Surah Kafiroon Allah declared. "LakumDeenukumWaliyaDeen". It means your religion is for you and my religion is for myself.



Fifth, some terrorists of Al-Qaida and IS blasted bombs and carried out acts of sabotage in Non-Muslim countries causing huge destruction of life and property. As a result, the Muslims living in these countries become scapegoats or had to bear the brunt of that terrorist activity. On the other hand, Islam does not allow any kind of terrorism.

Lastly, there is lack of unity and cohesion among the Muslim countries of the world. This division in the Muslim block has encouraged the enemies of the faith to spread scandals and make false propaganda against it.



For this reasons Islam is misunderstood and wrongly judged. In consequence, the Muslims who are minority in a predominantly Non-Muslims country are badly treated and become subject to discrimination. They are always looked down upon with doubt and suspicion. The torture and persecution of the Muslims in Xinxiang, and Rohingya in Myanmar, the Palestinians in the occupied territories by Israel etc. are examples in point. Besides, even in many big countries their fate is uncertain because of discriminatory policy against them. All these crises mainly arise out of Islam phobia.



We are quite aware that very recently a four day summit was arranged in Malaysia to discuss the prevailing issues that upset the Muslims and to counter Islamophobia in the world. It is a matter of great regret that Pakistani Premier Imran Khan who was the prime mover to create a channel in co-operation with Malaysia and Turkey to clarify the misunderstanding about Islam and counter the phobia about it, did not attend the forum.

Islam is really a complete code of life. This is why, Sir Syed Ameer Ali in his book, The Spirit of Islam, has described the novelties and greatness of this religion that has brought the rich and the poor, the high and low in the equal footing while saying their prayer.



But we are shocked to see that Islam is on the crossroad at the present stage. It is high time for the Muslim of the world to make concerted efforts to help others understand Islam in the true sense of the term. It is not what they fear but it is more than that. There is nothing bad in Islam. It is for the salvation of mankind both here and hereafter even though it is misunderstood.



The writer is a former principal of Cumilla Grammar School, Cumilla

















