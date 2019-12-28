Ex-Satkhira BCL leader placed on 4-day remand

SATKHIRA, Dec 27: A court here on Thursday placed three people, including expelled Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leader Syed Sadikur Rahman Sadik, on a four-day remand in three cases including of arms and pornography.

Two others accused are journalist Akash Islam and Pichchi Russell.

Senior Judicial Magistrate Rezwanuzzaman passed the order at noon granting two-day remand in arms case while one day each in two pornography cases.

Police found the involvement of Sadikin looting of Tk 2.6 million from a bKash agent.

A case has been filed against Sadik under Arms Act.

On December 15, two cases were filed against the accused of making obscene video blackmailing two women.