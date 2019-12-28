Video
Saturday, 28 December, 2019, 2:30 PM
Home Countryside

Farmers expect bumper mustard production

Published : Saturday, 28 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Our Correspondents

Farmers are now taking care of their mustard fields in districts including Kurigram and Rajshahi.
As the cultivation is good, they are expecting bumper mustard yields this season.    
NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: Blooming mustard fields are making farmers of Nageshwari Upazila in the district hopeful.
Bees and flies are tasting honey drenched in the shroud of morning dew.
The land of Nageshwari is suitable for cultivating different crops, including mustard. Every winter season is the blessing for the local farmers.
The cultivation of BARI-14 variety of mustard is prominent. This year, a total of 2,380 hectares of land have been brought under mustard cultivation against the target of 2,445 ha. Last year, mustard was cultivated in 2,081 ha of land.
If no natural disaster occurs, growers are expecting 80 maunds of BARI-14 mustard in per bigha and 30 maunds of indigenous variety in the same amount of land this year.
Upazila Senior Agriculture Extension Officer Shamsuzamman said one kg seed of BARI-14, 20 kg Di-Ammonium Phosphate fertiliser and 10 kg of potash fertiliser were given to each of 1,450 farmers.
"We hope the production will reach the target," he added.
RAJSHAHI: The fields of the district are smiling with blooming mustard.
After the Aman season, farmers have cultivated mustard. They are now rearing their mustard fields. Bees are crowding the fields to collect honey.
Official sources said a total of 18,685 hectares of land have been brought under mustard cultivation against the target of 24,952 for this year. The cultivation target suffered due to rains at the early stages of the season. Last year, mustard was cultivated in 21,222 ha of land.
A recent visit to Mazardiar in the Padma River char area found mustard on a vast area.
The Barind region is a suitable area for mustard farming. Earlier tomato was cultivated in the area, but now mustard has dominated. Its cultivation is much economic than tomato. It gives money and honey at a time, growers said.
A honey grower Sattar, coming from Narayanganj, said, "This seasonal business gives me a god profit. I have been selling honey in Dhaka and Chattogram for the last 10 years. A farmer can get 20 to 25 maunds of honey on an average."
Mustard cultivation takes only takes 70 to 75 days, said an agriculture official.
After the season of Aman, farmers cultivate mustard in their fields, said Shamsul Haque, deputy director of the Department of Agriculture Extension in Rajshahi.
"Bumper yield of honey is being expected this year too," he added.


