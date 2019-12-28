Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 December, 2019, 2:30 PM
latest Raushan elected JaPa Chief Patron; Quader Chairman      
Home Countryside

20 honeycombs found in Natore house

Published : Saturday, 28 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Our Correspondent

BARAIGRAM, NATORE, Dec 27: At least 20 honeycombs have been found at the house of one Zakir Hossen Sarker in a fishery project in Gurmushoil Village under Baraigram Upazila of the district.
He said the bees have been forming the honeycombs every winter for the last five years.
People from different areas crowd the house daily to see the honeycombs.
The bees come in dry season and go away during rain, Zakir Hossen Sarker said.
He gets about three maunds of honey from the honeycombs every year. He sells the honey at Tk 400 to 450 per kilogram. By selling the honey, he makes an extra profit worth about Tk 45,000 to 50,000 every year.
Zakir said the bees don't harm anybody, though the labourers work at the     fishery.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ex-Satkhira BCL leader placed on 4-day remand
Farmers expect bumper mustard production
20 honeycombs found in Natore house
HC lawyer’s assistant killed in attack
Move to remove illegal structures from Barishal  rivers
Road work begins at Bonpara
20 people detained in three districts
Migratory birds find safe haven on Rajshahi University campus


Latest News
13 die in Somalia car blast
Follow security rules at airports: PM to VIPs
Raushan elected JaPa Chief Patron; Quader Chairman
Delhi shivers at 2.4 degrees
Bangladesh Bank official, children killed in road accident
6 bodies found after Hawaii helicopter crash
Lowest temperature recorded at 7.2 degree in Dinajpur
PM inaugurates construction of Dhaka airport’s ‘Third Terminal’
Winter clothes distributed among cold-hit people
Title race is over, says Guardiola
Most Read News
Tentulia shivers as mercury dips further to 5.70 C
Artcell celebrates twenty-year journey in music
HC lawyer’s assistant killed in attack
20 shanties, 14 shops gutted in Mirpur fire
Passenger plane crashes in Kazakhstan killing seven
Philippines' Typhoon Phanfone toll jumps to 28
Ibrahimovic set for AC Milan return
Jubo League leader Palash greets Quader
6 HuJi men held in city; Plan to carry out violence
Kylie invites politics-weary Brits to ‘call on your friends in Australia’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft