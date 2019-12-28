20 honeycombs found in Natore house

BARAIGRAM, NATORE, Dec 27: At least 20 honeycombs have been found at the house of one Zakir Hossen Sarker in a fishery project in Gurmushoil Village under Baraigram Upazila of the district.

He said the bees have been forming the honeycombs every winter for the last five years.

People from different areas crowd the house daily to see the honeycombs.

The bees come in dry season and go away during rain, Zakir Hossen Sarker said.

He gets about three maunds of honey from the honeycombs every year. He sells the honey at Tk 400 to 450 per kilogram. By selling the honey, he makes an extra profit worth about Tk 45,000 to 50,000 every year.

Zakir said the bees don't harm anybody, though the labourers work at the fishery.







