HC lawyer’s assistant killed in attack

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR, Dec 27: A man was killed by his rivals in Bhandaria Upazila of the district early Friday.

Deceased Al-Amin Khan, 35, was the son of Mannan Khan of West Rajpasha Village in the upazila. He was an assistant of a High Court lawyer.

Deceased's family sources said Al-Amin and his co-villager Jasim khan had long been at loggerhead over the ownership of a piece of land.

On Thursday, Jasim threatened Al Amin over the issue that led to a scuffle between them. At one stage, Jasim and his men beat Al Amin indiscriminately, leaving him critically injured.

The injured was taken to Khulna Medical College Hospital where he died at about 2:30am.

Officer-in-Charge of Bhandaria Police Station SM Maksudur Rahman confirmed the matter.







