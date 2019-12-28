Move to remove illegal structures from Barishal  rivers





According to official sources, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) has taken the initiative in association with district administration (DA).

But the authorities of National River Conservation Commission (NRCC) vented strongly asking the DA to go for over-hauling operation. At the same time, district administration is said to be in necessary fund crunch in conducting such a big campaign.

"Whatever their level of influence or power they shall be evicted, and get all official preparations completed by seven days", said NRCC Chairman Mujibur Rahman Hawladar.

"The demolition will be started soon," he ensured telling District Commissioner (DC) to ask the river grabbers to remove their holdings from the rivers including Kirtonkhola and Patuakhali mainly.

Addressing a meeting on the issue held on Tuesday in the DC office the NRCC head referred that the dredged earth and mud are again being dumped onto the river beds, and this unfair practice must be stopped. He suggested these piling on the shore.

"Evict all grabbers under immediate action," he requested the DC , adding , " Law-enforcing members shall be with, and if necessary, there shall be Army too."

He maintained that the demolition shall be started without considering the socio-economic influence, power and strength of the grabbers.

The rivers are being haunted by these elements, he pointed out.

Official sources said Bangladesh's 24,000 km rivers ways have now declined to 4,000 km due to the unabated de-navigation.

He noted river lands are recorded in person's name or organisation's title helping in grabbing rivers lands.

He asked authorities concerned to correct these with appropriate revisions by seven-working days.

Echoing in his tune, the DC and NRCC District In-charge laid the stress on ensuring sufficient fund to expedite the eviction operation in spontaneous manner.

"Once the fund in hand we can start it massively, " he added.

















