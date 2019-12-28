Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 December, 2019, 2:29 PM
latest Raushan elected JaPa Chief Patron; Quader Chairman      
Home Countryside

Move to remove illegal structures from Barishal  rivers

Published : Saturday, 28 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Dec 27: Around 2,268 grabbers are haunting entire river-belt of Barishal eating the economic flesh of Kirtonkhola and Patuakhali rivers, in particular.
According to official sources, Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) has taken the initiative in association with district administration (DA).
But the authorities of National River Conservation Commission (NRCC) vented strongly asking the DA to go for over-hauling operation. At the same time, district administration is said to be in necessary fund crunch in conducting such a big campaign.     
"Whatever their level of influence or power they shall be evicted, and get all official preparations completed by seven days", said NRCC Chairman Mujibur Rahman Hawladar.
 "The demolition will be started soon," he ensured telling District Commissioner (DC) to ask the river grabbers to remove their holdings from the rivers including Kirtonkhola and   Patuakhali mainly.
Addressing a meeting on the issue held on Tuesday in the DC office the NRCC head  referred that the dredged earth and mud are again being dumped onto the river beds, and this unfair practice must be stopped. He suggested these piling on the shore.
"Evict all grabbers under immediate action," he requested the DC , adding , " Law-enforcing members shall be with, and if necessary, there shall be Army too."      
He maintained that the demolition shall be started without considering the socio-economic influence, power and strength of the grabbers.
The rivers are being haunted by these elements, he pointed out.
Official sources said Bangladesh's 24,000 km rivers ways have now declined to 4,000 km due to the unabated de-navigation.    
He noted river lands are recorded in person's name or organisation's title helping in grabbing rivers lands.
He asked authorities concerned to correct these with appropriate revisions by seven-working days.
Echoing in his tune, the DC  and NRCC District In-charge laid the stress on ensuring sufficient fund to expedite the eviction operation in spontaneous manner.
"Once the fund in hand we can start it massively, " he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ex-Satkhira BCL leader placed on 4-day remand
Farmers expect bumper mustard production
20 honeycombs found in Natore house
HC lawyer’s assistant killed in attack
Move to remove illegal structures from Barishal  rivers
Road work begins at Bonpara
20 people detained in three districts
Migratory birds find safe haven on Rajshahi University campus


Latest News
13 die in Somalia car blast
Follow security rules at airports: PM to VIPs
Raushan elected JaPa Chief Patron; Quader Chairman
Delhi shivers at 2.4 degrees
Bangladesh Bank official, children killed in road accident
6 bodies found after Hawaii helicopter crash
Lowest temperature recorded at 7.2 degree in Dinajpur
PM inaugurates construction of Dhaka airport’s ‘Third Terminal’
Winter clothes distributed among cold-hit people
Title race is over, says Guardiola
Most Read News
Tentulia shivers as mercury dips further to 5.70 C
Artcell celebrates twenty-year journey in music
HC lawyer’s assistant killed in attack
20 shanties, 14 shops gutted in Mirpur fire
Passenger plane crashes in Kazakhstan killing seven
Philippines' Typhoon Phanfone toll jumps to 28
Ibrahimovic set for AC Milan return
Jubo League leader Palash greets Quader
6 HuJi men held in city; Plan to carry out violence
Kylie invites politics-weary Brits to ‘call on your friends in Australia’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft