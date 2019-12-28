Road work begins at Bonpara





NATORE, Dec 27: Road construction work at Bonpara Municipality under Baraigram has begun from Sadarpara Mahalla on Thursday.The length of the road is 900 metres, and it is extended from the house of Zafar Ali of Sadarpara to Pabna Highway connection point.The work is being implemented under the City Development Structure Project at Tk 73,07,746.In this connection, a function was held, where Municipality Mayor KM Zakir Hossen was chief guest and President of No. 3 Ward Awami League (AL) of the municipality Alhaz Siddiqur Rahman was in the chair.Among others, Joint Secretary of Upazila AL Professor Moazzem Hossen Bablu, Upazila Female Vice-Chairman Suraya Akhter Koli, Ward Councillor Mahbubur Rahaman Helal, and Female Councillor Sonabhan Begum were also present in the inaugural session.