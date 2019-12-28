20 people detained in three districts





MYMENSINGH: A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-14 arrested two suspected members of banned militant outfit Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) from an under-construction house in Digarkanda area of the city early Thursday.

The arrested are: Ayatullah Al Kabir alias Ami Jihadi Balok, 19, of Kalmakanda Upazila in Netrakona District, and Abu Abdullah Md Shoyeb, 25, of Lohagara Upazila in Chattogram District.

Kabir is a pathology student at a medical institute in Mymensingh City while Shoyeb is an employee of Chattogram Builders and Machineries, Mymensingh Branch, said RAB sources.

At a press conference on Thursday afternoon, Commander of RAB-14 Lt Col Iftekhar Uddin said on information that a group of people were holding a secret meeting in the said area, a RAB team raided there at 12:30am on Thursday.

The RAB team detained the two from the spot while others managed to flee the scene.

DINAJPUR: Police in separate drives on Wednesday night detained 17 people on different charges from Hakimpur Upazila of the district.

Of the detainees, nine are accused in different cases while eight are drug addicts.

On Thursday afternoon, a mobile court, led by Upazila Nirbahi Officer Abdur Rafiul Alam, jailed the eight drug addicts for 15 days and fined them Tk 100 each while the rest were sent to jail.

Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Hakimpur Police Station Mahbubur Rahman confirmed the matter.

BRAHMANBARIA: Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) detained a female UP member along with 1,899 yaba tablets from Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

Detainee Kakoli Akhter, 35, is a member of wards no. 4, 5 and 6 under Singerbil Union in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district.

On information, a team of DNC stopped a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on which Kakoli was heading towards the district town on the Cumilla-Sylhet Highway in Ramrail area and detained her, said Md Shariful Islam, inspector of district DNC.

After searching her body, the team recovered the yaba tablets, he added.















