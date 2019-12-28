

Migratory birds find safe haven on Rajshahi University campus

Teachers, students and staffs of RU watch the birds every morning.

The birds have developed a bond with the people. None is allowed to disturb their free movement.

A visit found RU authorities and students are very careful about safety and freedom of the birds. Necessary measures have been taken to ensure their peaceful stay.

No tree is allowed to fell and none is allowed to use microphone or make sound so that the birds do not get panicked.

Raju Ahmed, a third year student of Mass Communication and Journalism Department at RU, said teachers and students are watching the birds every day. Some of them take pictures and some just watch.

Others who come for travelling and for recreation near the Padma riverside make a visit there to watch the birds, he added.

Shirina Khanam, a fourth year student of RU, said she likes listening to their chirping.

RU Pro Vice Chancellor Professor Ananda Kumar Shaha said different types of birds come here every year for safe living and breeding, and the RU authority is careful in this connection.















