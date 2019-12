BHOLA, Dec 27: A total of 35 illegal structures on two sides of the Ghuingar Canal in Sadar Upazila of the district were demolished on Monday.

Bhola Water Development Board-1 Executive Engineer Babul Akhter said a notice was served to the occupiers one year back asking to remove their establishments but it was unheeded. The drive will continue to demolish all the structures along local water bodies, he added.