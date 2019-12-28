Two found dead in 2 dists





BRAHMANBARIA: Police recovered a newborn's body from Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

Pedestrians saw the body wrapped in a polythene bag in front of a residential area near Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital and informed police.

Later, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Prabhas Chandra Das, in-charge of No. 1 police outpost of the district town.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: Police recovered an old man's body from a beel (water body) in Bhabanipur Pabnapara area under Joary Union in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening, nine days after his missing.

Deceased Abdus Sattar, 70, was the son of late Sifatullah Molla of the Majhgaon Dakkhinpara Village in the upazila.

Relatives said the deceased was a bit mentally retarded. He went to take tea at a local bazaar on December 16 last, and did not return. Finding him nowhere, family members lodged a general diary with Baraigram Police Station (PS).

On Tuesday evening, a resident of Bhabanipur Village saw the body in the beel and informed police.

Later, police recovered the body and sent it to morgue for an autopsy.









Officer-in-Charge of the PS Dilip Kumar Das confirmed the incident.





Two persons including a newborn child were found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Brahmanbaria and Natore, recently.BRAHMANBARIA: Police recovered a newborn's body from Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.Pedestrians saw the body wrapped in a polythene bag in front of a residential area near Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital and informed police.Later, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Prabhas Chandra Das, in-charge of No. 1 police outpost of the district town.BARAIGRAM, NATORE: Police recovered an old man's body from a beel (water body) in Bhabanipur Pabnapara area under Joary Union in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening, nine days after his missing.Deceased Abdus Sattar, 70, was the son of late Sifatullah Molla of the Majhgaon Dakkhinpara Village in the upazila.Relatives said the deceased was a bit mentally retarded. He went to take tea at a local bazaar on December 16 last, and did not return. Finding him nowhere, family members lodged a general diary with Baraigram Police Station (PS).On Tuesday evening, a resident of Bhabanipur Village saw the body in the beel and informed police.Later, police recovered the body and sent it to morgue for an autopsy.Officer-in-Charge of the PS Dilip Kumar Das confirmed the incident.