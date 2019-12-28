Video
Saturday, 28 December, 2019, 2:29 PM
Home Countryside

3,500 Char Fasson people in panic for on-going Meghna erosion

Published : Saturday, 28 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondent

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA, Dec 27: The Meghna River erosion continuing since the last rainy season has panicked about 3,500 people of Char Patila Ward under Char Kukri Union in Char Fasson Upazila of the district.
The people are worried as no steps have been taken yet to check the erosion. These inhabitants are the direct sufferers of the global climate change affecting the country.
Meghna has devoured half of the Char Patila Ward. The erosion is severed during rainy season. To survive this natural calamity, many locals have shifted their houses to safer places.
Bibi Rahima, a widow, was dreaming again after losing home and other belongings. But, her dream has been destroyed again.
"Meghna has destroyed all my possession. I cried for many days," she added.
Many others like Rahima reside in this small island. But they cannot raise new homes due to their financial incapability.
Half the population of the locality have been passing miserable time.




They said, "At this hard time, none is helping us. We demand protection from erosion through building permanent dam."
Local Union Parishad Chairman Abul Hasan Mohajon said, "Char Patila is a small ward of the union; so it draws hardly any attention of the government."
He also said, "The Water Development Board should fix the problem otherwise the area will be lost forever."


