Bumper turmeric yield likely at Mohadevpur



Farmer Golam Rasul in his field. photo: observer

The farmers are expecting better price this time. They have cultivated turmeric on more lands this year than the last year's.

Due to lack of government initiative to preserve seeds, the farmers do not get expected price each year.

While visiting Mohinagar, Kumirdaha, Kalna, Sherpur, Enayetpur, Mohisbatan, Gofanagar, Natshal, Gopalpur, Fazilpur, Shibganj, Sultanpur, Patakata, Ramcharanpur, Kunjaban, Madhuban, and Mohadevpur areas of the upazila, it was found that farmers are busy taking care of turmeric fields.

Rice trader Golam Rasul cultivated turmeric in one and a half bighas of land this year. It has already attracted wholesalers who are asking advance price worth Tk 1.50 lakh of the produce.

Turmeric grower Abdur Razzak of Mohinagar Village said different species of turmeric, including BARI-1 have been cultivated this year. This type of turmeric gives yield of 60 to 75 maunds in per bigha. He sold raw turmeric at Tk 800 to 1,000 last year. He hopes to sell per maund turmeric at Tk 1,000 to 1,200 this year.

He also said turmeric farming requires less cost as organic fertiliser is used in this connection. About Tk 8,000 to 10,000 is required to cultivate turmeric in one bigha of land. Last year, raw turmeric of per-bigha land was sold at about Tk 60,000 to 75,000. This year, the same produce is likely to be sold at about Tk 75,000 to 85,000.

Nazim Uddin of Shibganj Village said, "Turmeric cultivation is suitable in shady land. I cultivated 40 kg kg of BARI-1 variety mustard last season and got 20 maunds of turmeric. I hope to get good yield this season too."

Masud Rana of Natshal Village said, "Due to seed scarcity during plantation, I could not cultivate mustard in more lands. If the government takes initiative to preserve mustard seeds, more farmers will be interested to cultivate the spice."

Presently, per 40 kg dried turmeric is selling at Tk 3,500 to 4,500 in different haats and bazaars.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Arun Chandra Roy said mustard was cultivated in 150 hectares of land in the upazila this season. If weather favours, a bumper yield is likely.



















