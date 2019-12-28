Blankets distributed among cold-hit people in districts



Mercantile Bank's Bhedarganj Branch in Shariatpur District distributed blankets among over 100 cold-hit people in the municipality area on Thursday morning. photo: observer

NOAKHALI: Some 6,000 blankets were distributed among cold-hit people in Companiganj Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

Mayor of Bashurhat Municipality Mirza Abdul Quader distributed the blankets among the poor and cold-hit people on behalf of the Awami League General Secretary (GS) and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader.

Municipality Awami League Acting President ABM Siddique and Upazila Press Club President Hasan Imam Russel, among others, were present during distribution.

RANGAMATI: Mercantile Bank's Rangamati Branch distributed blankets among over 100 cold-hit people in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

Assistant Director of Sustainable Social Services Project of Chattogram Hill Tracts Development Board Md Jane Alam spoke as chief guest in the programme held on the branch premises.

Branch Manager Ranjit Roy Bahadur and Assistant Manager Kamal Hossen were also present.

SHARIATPUR: Mercantile Bank's Bhedarganj Branch under the district distributed blankets among over 100 cold-hit people in Bhedarganj Municipality area on Thursday morning.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Tanvir Al Nasif spoke as chief guest in the programme, which was held on the branch premises.

Principal of Government MA Reza Degree College Anwar Hossen, Upazila Education Officer Mofazzal Hossen, Head Teacher of Government Bhedarganj Headquarter Pilot High School Siddikur Rahman, and Branch Manager Mohammad Shahidul Alam were also present in the function.

KISHOREGANJ: At least 50 orphan girls of Nurul Ulum Mahila Fazil Madrasa got blankets on Tuesday. Kishoreganj Ladies' Club President Sumona Anwar distributed the blankets as chief guest.

Among others, Sadar UNO Md Abdul Kadir Mia, Sadar Upazila Female Vice-Chairman Masuma Akhter, Ladies' Club GS and Assistant Commissioner (Land) Rabeya Akhter, Club Members Dolena Khatun Dolon and Nurani Sultana Nishu, District Awami League Forest and Environment Secretary Enayet Karim Omi, and District Mahila Awami League GS Bilkis Begum were also present in the function.















