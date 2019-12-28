Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 28 December, 2019, 2:28 PM
latest Raushan elected JaPa Chief Patron; Quader Chairman      
Home Countryside

Son kills mother in Jamalpur

Published : Saturday, 28 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Our Correspondent

JAMALPUR, Dec 27: A youth allegedly killed his mother in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
Police arrested the alleged killer Masudur Rahman Masud, 26, son of late Alhaz Hatem Ali of Doail Purbapara Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Saleha Begum, 62, had been staying with her unemployed younger son Masudur Rahman after the death of her husband few years back. On Wednesday night, she had an altercation with her son over his unemployment.
On Thursday morning, Masud attacked his mother with a knife inside kitchen and killed her.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Jamalpur General Hospital morgue for an autopsy. A case was filed with Sarishabari Police Station.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ex-Satkhira BCL leader placed on 4-day remand
Farmers expect bumper mustard production
20 honeycombs found in Natore house
HC lawyer’s assistant killed in attack
Move to remove illegal structures from Barishal  rivers
Road work begins at Bonpara
20 people detained in three districts
Migratory birds find safe haven on Rajshahi University campus


Latest News
13 die in Somalia car blast
Follow security rules at airports: PM to VIPs
Raushan elected JaPa Chief Patron; Quader Chairman
Delhi shivers at 2.4 degrees
Bangladesh Bank official, children killed in road accident
6 bodies found after Hawaii helicopter crash
Lowest temperature recorded at 7.2 degree in Dinajpur
PM inaugurates construction of Dhaka airport’s ‘Third Terminal’
Winter clothes distributed among cold-hit people
Title race is over, says Guardiola
Most Read News
Tentulia shivers as mercury dips further to 5.70 C
Artcell celebrates twenty-year journey in music
HC lawyer’s assistant killed in attack
20 shanties, 14 shops gutted in Mirpur fire
Passenger plane crashes in Kazakhstan killing seven
Philippines' Typhoon Phanfone toll jumps to 28
Ibrahimovic set for AC Milan return
Jubo League leader Palash greets Quader
6 HuJi men held in city; Plan to carry out violence
Kylie invites politics-weary Brits to ‘call on your friends in Australia’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: info@dailyobserverbd.com, online@dailyobserverbd.com, news@dailyobserverbd.com, advertisement@dailyobserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft