Son kills mother in Jamalpur

JAMALPUR, Dec 27: A youth allegedly killed his mother in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

Police arrested the alleged killer Masudur Rahman Masud, 26, son of late Alhaz Hatem Ali of Doail Purbapara Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Saleha Begum, 62, had been staying with her unemployed younger son Masudur Rahman after the death of her husband few years back. On Wednesday night, she had an altercation with her son over his unemployment.

On Thursday morning, Masud attacked his mother with a knife inside kitchen and killed her.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Jamalpur General Hospital morgue for an autopsy. A case was filed with Sarishabari Police Station.





