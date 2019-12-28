Video
Saturday, 28 December, 2019, 2:28 PM
latest Raushan elected JaPa Chief Patron; Quader Chairman      
Home Countryside

6 killed in road mishaps

Published : Saturday, 28 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Our Correspondents

Six persons including a woman were killed and four others injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Noakhali, Rajshahi, Manikganj, Naogaon and Barguna, in two days.
NOAKHALI: A woman was killed and four others were injured in a head-on collision between a tractor and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Senbag Upazila of the district on Thursday night.
Deceased Sultana Sathi, 21, was the wife of Abdullah, a resident of Bijbag Union in the upazila.
Deceased's brother-in-law Sanaullah said a tractor collided head-on with a CNG-run auto-rickshaw, carrying Sultana and four other family members, in Satbariatek area around 10:30pm, leaving all the passengers injured.
The injured were rushed to Noakhali General Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared Sultana dead.
Meanwhile, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Senbag Police Station (PS) Mizanur Rahman said he was informed about the accident, but no complaint was lodged yet.
RAJSHSHI: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Biraldah Mazar area in Puthia Upazila of the district on Thursday.
Deceased Sirazul Islam, 45, was the son of late Idris Ali of Taherpur municipal area under Baghmara Upazila.
Local sources said a goods-laden truck heading to Natore hit his motorcycle while he was overtaking the vehicle, leaving him dead on the spot.
Locals seized the truck and handed over to the police, but its driver managed to flee from the scene.
MANIKGANJ: A tractor driver was killed in a road accident in Saturia Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.
Deceased Rubel Hossen, 25, was the son of Abdus Samad of Shahipara Village under Fukurhati Union in the upazila.
Saturia PS OC Md Matiar Rahman Mia said a truck hit a tractor from behind in front of Fukurhati Madrasa at 2pm, leaving tractor driver Rubel seriously injured.
He was rushed to Manikganj 250-bed Hospital where he was declared dead.
The body was kept at the hospital morgue and a case was filed in this connection, the OC added.
MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON: A tractor helper was killed when he fell from the vehicle on the Naogaon-Mohadevpur Inter-District Highway in Mollakuri area under Mohadevpur Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
Deceased Shahin, 30, was the son of late Abdur Rahman of Sultanpur Jelepara Village in Naogaon Sadar Upazila.
Police and locals said, following the accident, Shahin was seriously injured and was rushed to Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead.
Mohadevpur PS OC Md Nazrul Islam Jewel confirmed the incident.
PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA: Two motorcyclists were killed in a road accident in Patharghata Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.
The deceased were identified as Bashir Panchayet, 35, son of Khalek Panchayet of Shingrabunia Village under Kakchira Union, and Mofazzel, 40, of Bainchatki Village in the upazila.
Eyewitnesses said a vehicle of Patharghata Upazila Nirbahi Officer Humayun Kabir hit the motorcycle on which Bashir along with Mofazzel was riding in Bainchatki area at 4pm, leaving the two bikers seriously injured.
On information, Patharghata Fire Service and Civil Deference Station rushed to the spot and rescued the injured.
They were taken to Barguna General Hospital where Bashir was declared dead.
Later, Mofazzel died on way to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.
Patharghata PS OC Mohammad Shahabuddin said legal action would be taken in this connection.


