

Chilling wind hits poor people hard

The cold wave hit thousands of poor, ultra poor and rootless people in the districts very hard. People, particularly the children, affected with cold-related diseases are suffering the most.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: Severe cold has hit the people including those of tribal communities at hilly Nalitabari Upazila of the district this year.

While talking to The Daily Observer, a number of tribal community people said this year's winter is hitting them hard.

Nalitabari Upazila is situated in extreme north zone of Sherpur. The people of Someshchura, Madhutila, Burunga, Kholchanda, Baromari, Kalapani, Daodhara, Katabari, Hatipagar, Nakugaon, Kalakuma, Tarani, Panihata and Mayaghasi areas are the mostly affected.

A Garo tribal leader M Louis Lengminja, 48, of Nalitabari Upazila said hilly areas are comparatively hard-hit by the winter.

Shivering cold-rush is jeopardising normal life. The poor are collecting dry leafs and straws from hills to make fires.

A teacher Samadul Haque, 46, of Andarpara Village said, cold is stronger in hilly areas than the plain areas. The local needy people hardly get winter clothes, he added.

Porimal Coach, 36, of Kholchanda Village said the stress of the cold weather is heavier on the hilly habitats than the plains.

"The sun is not visible most of the times. Due to lack of winter clothes, we pass nights burning dry leafs and stray objects."

Meanwhile, middle class people have been found to crowd the shops selling warm clothes while the poor are buying theirs from old clothe shops.

People affected with cold-related diseases are getting admitted to district and upazila hospitals, particularly the children are very much affected.

Day-labourers are passing their hours inside their houses during this Boro cultivating season.

Nalitabari Upazila Nirbahi Officer Arifur Rahman said they got 6,680 pieces of blankets, and those will be distributed timely.

KURIGRAM: Children are mostly affected by cold-related diseases including diarrhoea and pneumonia in the district.

The affected children are being admitted to different hospitals.

Resident Medical Officer of Kurigram General Hospital Dr Shahinur Rahman Sarder said in the last 24 hours, a total of 206 patients were admitted with pneumonia and diarrhoea at the hospital, and of them 10 children were affected by pneumonia. At least 23 out of the total 26 patients, affected by diarrhoea, are children.

More than 400 people in char areas are experiencing untold sufferings. They are passing days and nights through taking warmth from burning straws and stray objects.

No distribution of winter clothes by public or private organisations has been reported.

District administration sources said a total of 51,514 blankets have been received for the cold-hit people living in nine upazilas, and these would be distributed timely.

RAJSHSHI: The temperature in the district has declined by two degrees Celsius that triggered further sufferings of the people caused by cold wave.

Local met office recorded the lowest temperature at 8.7 degrees Celsius in Rajshahi on Wednesday.

Anwara Begum, senior observatory officer of Rajshahi Meteorological Office, said the lowest temperature has been fluctuating by two to three degrees Celsius daily for the last couple of days. So, the possibility of reducing cold wave is thin, she said adding that similar situation may continue till next two or three days.

Meanwhile, the life of the people living in slums and chars on the Padma River basin has worsened as they are experiencing more cold bite than that of the mainland.

Md Muniruzzaman, president of Rajshahi Chamber of Commerce and Industries, said the unusual situation has forced the people to stay inside residences and sufferings of the day-labourers, rickshaw-pullers and farm workers have intensified further due to the cold.

The number of patients suffering from cold related diseases, like cough, fever and asthma, has increased at different hospitals, including Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital (RMCH) for the last couple of days, said Dr Saiful Ferdous, deputy director (DD) of RMCH.

He said about 100 patients affected with cold-related diseases are being admitted at the hospital every day.

Cultivation of potato, chilli and IRRI-Boro may be affected if the situation continues, said Dev Dulal Dhali, DD of the Department of Agriculture Extension in Rajshahi.









Meanwhile, district and upazila administrations, public and private bodies, and NGOs have intensified distribution of warm clothes among the cold-hit people.





The biting cold and chilling winds crippled people's life in districts including Sherpur, Kurigram, and Rajshahi.The cold wave hit thousands of poor, ultra poor and rootless people in the districts very hard. People, particularly the children, affected with cold-related diseases are suffering the most.NALITABARI, SHERPUR: Severe cold has hit the people including those of tribal communities at hilly Nalitabari Upazila of the district this year.While talking to The Daily Observer, a number of tribal community people said this year's winter is hitting them hard.Nalitabari Upazila is situated in extreme north zone of Sherpur. The people of Someshchura, Madhutila, Burunga, Kholchanda, Baromari, Kalapani, Daodhara, Katabari, Hatipagar, Nakugaon, Kalakuma, Tarani, Panihata and Mayaghasi areas are the mostly affected.A Garo tribal leader M Louis Lengminja, 48, of Nalitabari Upazila said hilly areas are comparatively hard-hit by the winter.Shivering cold-rush is jeopardising normal life. The poor are collecting dry leafs and straws from hills to make fires.A teacher Samadul Haque, 46, of Andarpara Village said, cold is stronger in hilly areas than the plain areas. The local needy people hardly get winter clothes, he added.Porimal Coach, 36, of Kholchanda Village said the stress of the cold weather is heavier on the hilly habitats than the plains."The sun is not visible most of the times. Due to lack of winter clothes, we pass nights burning dry leafs and stray objects."Meanwhile, middle class people have been found to crowd the shops selling warm clothes while the poor are buying theirs from old clothe shops.People affected with cold-related diseases are getting admitted to district and upazila hospitals, particularly the children are very much affected.Day-labourers are passing their hours inside their houses during this Boro cultivating season.Nalitabari Upazila Nirbahi Officer Arifur Rahman said they got 6,680 pieces of blankets, and those will be distributed timely.KURIGRAM: Children are mostly affected by cold-related diseases including diarrhoea and pneumonia in the district.The affected children are being admitted to different hospitals.Resident Medical Officer of Kurigram General Hospital Dr Shahinur Rahman Sarder said in the last 24 hours, a total of 206 patients were admitted with pneumonia and diarrhoea at the hospital, and of them 10 children were affected by pneumonia. At least 23 out of the total 26 patients, affected by diarrhoea, are children.More than 400 people in char areas are experiencing untold sufferings. They are passing days and nights through taking warmth from burning straws and stray objects.No distribution of winter clothes by public or private organisations has been reported.District administration sources said a total of 51,514 blankets have been received for the cold-hit people living in nine upazilas, and these would be distributed timely.RAJSHSHI: The temperature in the district has declined by two degrees Celsius that triggered further sufferings of the people caused by cold wave.Local met office recorded the lowest temperature at 8.7 degrees Celsius in Rajshahi on Wednesday.Anwara Begum, senior observatory officer of Rajshahi Meteorological Office, said the lowest temperature has been fluctuating by two to three degrees Celsius daily for the last couple of days. So, the possibility of reducing cold wave is thin, she said adding that similar situation may continue till next two or three days.Meanwhile, the life of the people living in slums and chars on the Padma River basin has worsened as they are experiencing more cold bite than that of the mainland.Md Muniruzzaman, president of Rajshahi Chamber of Commerce and Industries, said the unusual situation has forced the people to stay inside residences and sufferings of the day-labourers, rickshaw-pullers and farm workers have intensified further due to the cold.The number of patients suffering from cold related diseases, like cough, fever and asthma, has increased at different hospitals, including Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital (RMCH) for the last couple of days, said Dr Saiful Ferdous, deputy director (DD) of RMCH.He said about 100 patients affected with cold-related diseases are being admitted at the hospital every day.Cultivation of potato, chilli and IRRI-Boro may be affected if the situation continues, said Dev Dulal Dhali, DD of the Department of Agriculture Extension in Rajshahi.Meanwhile, district and upazila administrations, public and private bodies, and NGOs have intensified distribution of warm clothes among the cold-hit people.