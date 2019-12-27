Charge hearing on Apr 12 

A Dhaka court on Thursday fixed April 12 for hearing on charge framing against Barrister Mainul Hosein in a defamation case filed by female journalist Masuda Bhatti

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Kawsarul Islam fixed the date following defence lawyer's plea. Thursday was fixed for hearing on charge framing.

Earlier on October 16 last year, Mainul hurled abusive words at Masuda Bhatti and termed her "characterless" at a talk show -- Ekattor Journal -- hosted by Mithila Farzana on Ekattor TV.