Friday, 27 December, 2019, 10:09 PM
Tentulia shivers as mercury dips further to 5.70 C

Published : Friday, 27 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 192
Staff Correspondent

Two elderly persons venture out of their homes at a village in Panchagarh’s Tentulia on Thursday morning amid bone-chilling cold. Mercury in the area dropped to 5.7 degree Celsius on the day. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Bone-chilling cold gripped Tentulia of Panchagarh with 5.7 degree Celsius temperature, the lowest of the country recorded on Thursday.
The day before 6.2 degree Celsius temperature was recorded in the last border town in Bangladesh's north.
On the other hand, the highest temperature 25 degree Celsius was recorded in Chattogram.
Mild to moderate cold wave is likely to continue sweeping over Rangpur division and the regions of Mymensingh, Rajshahi, Nogaon and Sirajgonj.
Day temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.
Light rain or drizzle is likely to occur at one or two places over Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Dhaka divisions.
Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.
On Thursday, three people were burnt to death while building fire to ward off the cold in separate fire incidents in Rangpur and Thakurgaon district.    In Rangpur, a minor girl and a mentally-retarded youth succumbed to burn injuries sustained in separate incidents of fire in Sundarganj and Sadullapur upazila of Gaibandha at Rangpur Medical College Hospital.
The victims were identified as Sadia, a minor daughter of Rayob Ali in Sundarganj upazila and Alam Mia, 35, son of Siddikur Rahman of Sadullapur upazila.
Doctor MA Hamid Polash, "They suffered burns while stoking makeshift fires to fend off the cold."
Sadia and Alam were admitted to the hospital on Dec 19 and Dec 21 respectively. The hospital's burn unit chief MA Hamid confirmed the deaths.
Hospital sources said 26 burn patients were admitted to the hospital in the last 11 days after they suffered burn injuries in such fire incidents.
In Thakurgaon, an elderly woman was burnt to death while warming herself in a fire at Bhomradaha village in Pirganj upazila on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Mamita Bewa, 72.
Tariful Islam, project implementation officer of the upazila, said the incident took place around 7:30pm when the victim was warming herself by a fire set beside the bed.
The curtain, at one stage, caught fire which later engulfed her, leaving her dead on the spot.
The upazila parisad provided Tk 10,000 as assistance for her burial, he added.


