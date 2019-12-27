Video
Friday, 27 December, 2019, 10:09 PM
Home Front Page

3 JP men collect nomination forms for mayoral posts

Published : Friday, 27 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

Jatiya Party (JP) candidate Brig Gen (retd) Kamrul Islam collected nomination form for the mayoral post of the DNCC, while Hazi Saifuddin Ahmed Milon and Alamgir Sikder collected party nomination papers for the mayoral post of the DSCC, Jatiya Party Chairman's Deputy Press Secretary Khandaker Delwar told BSS.
Distribution of party nomination forms among candidates for the election of the two city corporations - Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) - will end today.


