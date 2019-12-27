Video
Friday, 27 December, 2019, 10:09 PM
Dhaka, Beijing talk ways for early return of Rohingyas

Published : Friday, 27 December, 2019 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Diplomatic Correspondent

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming on Thursday said Bangladesh, China and Myanmar are in discussion to encourage the commencement of the Rohingya repatriation process.
"Ambassador Li met Foreign Minister Dr Momen for further discussions on early repatriation of the displaced people (Rohingyas) and for an early date of return to their homeland," Minister (Counselor) and Deputy Head of Mission, Chinese Embassy in Dhaka Yan Hualong said.
He said Dhaka and Beijing discussed ways for early repatriation of Rohingyas.
However, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming yesterday met Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and discussed the Rohingya crisis apart from other issues of mutual interests.
Bangladesh, China and Myanmar formed a tripartite joint working mechanism in 2019 directly led by the Ambassadors of China and Myanmar to Bangladesh and DG of Myanmar Wing of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh.
"The tripartite joint working mechanism
is aimed at delving into technical and operational difficulties in the repatriation process through 'candid and frequent' discussions," said the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka.
Bangladesh is ready to begin Rohingya repatriation. Myanmar is spreading propaganda and falsehood claiming that Bangladesh is 'unwilling' to cooperate.
Bangladesh is now hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas and most of them have entered Cox's Bazar since August 25, 2017 amid military crackdown on Rohingyas in Rakhine State.
Chinese Embassy said a common ground has been successfully identified during the first meeting of the joint working mechanism.
Bangladesh and China on Thursday discussed ways for the 'early repatriation' of Rohingyas, currently taking shelter in Cox's Bazar district to their place of origin in Rakhine State of Myanmar, it added.
 Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming discussed the Rohingya crisis apart from other issues of mutual interests.
Bangladesh has so far handed over names of over 1 lakh Rohingyas to Myanmar authorities for verification and subsequently is expediting their repatriation efforts but Myanmar is yet to take back its nationals from Bangladesh, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here.
The 3,450 Rohingyas who have been verified by Bangladesh and Myanmar, the Hindu Rohingyas and those living along the "zero-line" are prioritized groups for early repatriation, the Chinese Embassy said.
Both sides discussed humanitarian cooperation between Bangladesh and China and early return of Rohingyas to their homeland.




Not a single Rohingya has been repatriated over the last two years due to Myanmar's 'failure' to build confidence among Rohingyas and lack of conducive environment in Rakhine State, officials here said.
Meanwhile, Ambassador Li met Chairman of Red Crescent Society of Bangladesh (BDRCS) Hafiz Ahmed Mazumdar and Vice Chairman Prof Dr Md. Habibe Millat on Thursday.



