Banks in city to remain open today, tomorrow

Banks in Dhaka city will remain open today (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday) to facilitate the nomination submission of the candidates for upcoming polls in two city corporations.

A Bangladesh Bank circular regarding the instruction was sent to the

chief executives of the commercial banks on Thursday.

As per the election schedule, the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) polls will be held on January 30 next year.

Candidates have to submit their nomination papers before 31 December.

Bangladesh Bank also suggested the banks to ensure adequate security in the branches.







