MPs, mayors must resign for contesting city polls: EC





As per the provisions of the Local Government (City Corporations) Act, 2009, the persons who have been holding profitable posts of the government must have to resign from the posts before submission of their nomination

papers. Following the provision of the law, the incumbent city mayors will also have to resign from their posts before submission of their nomination papers. If any MP wants to contest the city polls, they will also have to follow the provision, Local Government Division Secretary Md. Helal Uddin Ahmed, who served earlier as the EC Secretary, confirmed the matter while talking to journalists at his office on Thursday.

Ruling Awami League lawmakers Sheikh Fazle Nur Tapos of Dhaka-10 and Haji Mohammad Selim of Dhaka-7 and incumbent Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sayeed Khokon have collected the nomination forms for getting the party ticket for mayoral post while incumbent Mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Atiqul Islam collected form for the same post, according to the AL office sources.

According to the poll schedule the EC announced the last date of nomination paper submission is December 31 this year while voting will take place on January 30 next year.

As per the provision of the law, the two ruling party MPs - Sheikh Fazle Nur Tapos and Haji Mohammad Selim - must resign from their posts. As a result, the EC will declare the parliamentary seats vacant after their resignation and announce fresh polls schedule for by-election.

Giving example from the previous records, the Secretary said that during announcement of polls schedule for Khulna City Corporation polls in 2018, Talukder Abdul Khaleque was a parliament member from Bagerhat-3 seat. After getting party ticket for contesting the polls, Khaleque resigned from his parliament membership for submission of nomination paper and contested the polls as per the law.

The provision is not mentioned in the Election Commission Law, it is mentioned in the Local Government (City Corporations) Act, 2009. There is no other option, but to resign from the MP post for contesting the city polls, he added.

The Ward councillors of the city corporations, however, don't have to resign for contesting the polls. They will be allowed to contest the polls remaining in the offices during the polls, as per the law, he claimed.

Meanwhile, the EC on December 23 this year issued a circular announcing the qualifications and disqualifications of contesting the city polls. As per the circular, the incumbent mayors who are intending to contest the city corporation polls again must resign from their offices.

As a result, incumbent DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam and DSCC Mayor Sayeed Khokon will have to resign before submission of nomination papers, once they get their party tickets for contesting the polls, despite their request to be allowed to contest the election remaining in the chairs.









According to the EC circular, the posts of the city mayors are profitable as a statutory body.





